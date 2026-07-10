Toyota’s V8 race car for the road is already whipping a 911 GT3 RS

Toyota‘s marketing department has a history of giving car enthusiasts trust issues. Thankfully, the heavily camouflaged monster recently spotted benchmarking against a Porsche 911 GT3 RS does not suffer from a mid-life identity crisis. Visually shouting its racing ambitions through layers of wrap, this mysterious track weapon, potentially dubbed the Toyota GR GT RS, looks aggressively, violently fast.

Photographed by Baldauf during its development runs, this 2027-bound track machine abandons the standard model’s polite ducktail spoiler for a towering, fixed rear wing featuring massive carbon fiber endplates. Up front, a prominent splitter and sharp canards slash through the air, while deep louvers atop the front fenders bleed off high-pressure air trapped in the wheel wells.

Whether this extreme aerodynamic package represents a standalone, hardcore model or just a very expensive optional track pack remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that Gazoo Racing engineers did not bring a Porsche along just for the vibe. They openly admitted to targeting a sub-7-minute lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Unlike traditional sports cars that start as commuter vehicles before being painfully stripped out for racing, Toyota completely flipped the script. The GR GT was engineered as a purebred GT3 race car first, with the road-going version adapted as an afterthought. Underneath the bodywork lies an immensely rigid aluminum space frame utilizing massive structural castings, with only minor structural deviations engineered purely to prevent the driver from being crushed in an accident.

Under that ridiculously long hood sits a front-mid-mounted, bespoke 4.0-liter V8 engine sporting dual throttle bodies, amplified by a hybrid system to pump out a combined 641 HP. While the baseline GR GT is apparently not destined to be an unobtainable garage queen like the legendary Lexus LFA, this high-downforce variant might just be exclusive enough to make billionaires weep.