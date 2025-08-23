Toyota tops US sales this summer: spotlight on the next Corolla

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) recorded over 218,000 units sold in July, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. This impressive performance underscores the brand’s strength in the US market, with Toyota driving the group’s growth with a 23% year-over-year jump, while Lexus saw a more modest increase of 9%. After all, we’re talking about one of the top brand of the world.

Among the top-performing models, the Corolla stands out: the “E210”, launched in 2018 and refreshed in 2023, is now set for another update to maintain its position as a bestseller in the compact sedan segment.

In parallel CGI automotive worlds, digital artists like Evren Ozgun Spy Sketch have envisioned what the 2027 Corolla might look like. The latest unofficial rendering depicts a sleek and modern sedan, with a hammer-style body-colored grille and C-shaped headlights that give it an aggressive look, complemented by sporty bumper accents.

The side profile appears more refined, featuring hidden door handles and a smooth, well-defined roofline, while the rear showcases full-width LED taillights and integrated exhausts, blending modern aesthetics with functionality. The imagined interior reflects a minimalist yet tech-forward approach, with dual screens and a slim center console emphasizing both comfort and usability.

As for powertrains, no official details are available, but following Toyota’s recent strategy with the Camry and RAV4, it’s likely the new Corolla will phase out traditional internal combustion engines and focus solely on hybrid variants. This approach would not only enhance efficiency and sustainability but also keep the model competitive in the global market, aligning with current trends toward greener propulsion.

Anyway, the 2027 Toyota Corolla promises to be a stylish, technologically advanced compact sedan, poised to uphold the Corolla legacy with modern design, refined interiors, and hybrid powertrains, solidifying its role as a segment leader.