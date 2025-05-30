Stellantis CFO praises new CEO and promises progress in the US market

During the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29, Doug Ostermann, Chief Financial Officer of Stellantis, expressed words of great appreciation for Antonio Filosa, recently appointed as the new CEO of the group, and announced important changes coming for operations in the United States.

Stellantis CFO praises Antonio Filosa and anticipates a new direction for the American market

Opening his 50-minute presentation, Ostermann paid tribute to Filosa, describing him as “a man with a plan,” capable of pragmatically addressing complex challenges and achieving concrete results. He recalled the successes achieved by Filosa both in South America, where he led Jeep’s expansion, and in his recent role in North America, during which he resolved overproduction problems, revised pricing strategy, and strengthened relationships with the dealer network.

Ostermann, who has been with Stellantis for eight years, expressed confidence that Filosa’s appointment marks the beginning of a positive phase for the group, which manages 14 brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat. In the United States, the company has been repeatedly criticized for neglecting the local market, but according to the CFO, this paradigm is changing. Filosa has already declared that the United States represents “the highest priority” for Stellantis, a vision consistent with current American tariff policies that push toward domestic production.

Ostermann emphasized that the group is already preparing the launch of several models designed to strengthen its presence in the USA. Among these, a new mid-size Ram pickup truck and a completely redesigned Jeep Cherokee stand out, equipped for the first time with a full hybrid propulsion system. The latter marks the model’s return after its exit in 2023, and is expected in the second half of 2025.

The future strategy, Ostermann stated, will be increasingly oriented toward production in the United States, also in response to the customs duties under discussion. “If we look at the mid-size pickup segment, we see a natural opportunity for the Ram brand,” he explained. “I’m confident that we will industrialize this new vehicle directly in the USA. Our principle remains to produce where we sell.”

The official handover to Filosa will take place on June 23, the date from which the new CEO will be called upon to lead Stellantis through a delicate but opportunity-rich phase, focusing on renewed centrality of the American market and an industrial vision more rooted in the group’s strategic territories.