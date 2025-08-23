Lexus LFR: Toyota’s new road-ready sports car takes shape

Toyota is developing a race car designed to bring track excitement to the streets. The first GR GT3 concept debuted at the Tokyo Auto Salon in 2022, and subsequent videos and patent images indicate that the final model will closely resemble the original vision. However, this car won’t remain limited to racetracks: Toyota plans to release a road version, likely under the Lexus badge in the US, tentatively named LFR. The race version is expected to debut in early 2026, followed shortly after by the street-legal variant.

In recent months, Lexus has dropped subtle hints, making the car less of a mystery. The latest preview came at Monterey Car Week, where Lexus quietly unveiled the Sport Concept, featuring front-engine, rear-wheel-drive proportions similar to previous test prototypes. Lexus described this concept as “progressive and authentic, with wide, low two-door lines that blend dynamic and emotional elements, shaping the future of Lexus design”.

Patent images show a sleek, elongated coupe with a front splitter, canards, pronounced fenders, and a large hood intake, all designed for track performance. The street version maintains these elements but with a tamer approach, featuring a substantial rear diffuser, triangular-accented taillights, and LFA-inspired air intakes. The cockpit is set back from the body, reminiscent of a Mercedes-AMG GT, with wide front fenders and integrated air vents suggesting side exhausts.

While no official engine details are confirmed by Toyota, videos suggest a V8, likely derived from the RC F GT3’s 5.2-liter naturally aspirated unit producing over 500 HP. Less extreme trims could feature smaller engines or hybrids, following the 2024 RC lineup, which includes turbo four-cylinders and naturally aspirated V6s.

Road car production is expected between mid and late 2025, while the race variant won’t be ready until the 2026 season. Considering current model prices, from the RC F Final Edition to the LC500, the street-legal LFR will likely be more expensive, though below the LFA’s starting price of $375,000.