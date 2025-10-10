Toyota sparks mystery at Fuji Speedway: what’s the upcoming supercar?

Next Monday in Japan is shaping up to be far from ordinary for Toyota. The Japanese giant is gearing up, literally and figuratively, for a series of announcements involving multiple brands under its umbrella, including GR and even Daihatsu. On its official teaser site, Toyota dropped a cryptic hint that instantly sparked speculation among fans: “The signboard at Fuji Speedway has changed. On the left is the 2000GT. Next to it, the LFA. And beside that…?”. Intriguing, right?

Adding fuel to the fire, Toyota’s official X account shared a few teaser images of a billboard at Fuji Speedway, revealing the front end of a mysterious sports car sitting proudly beside two legends, the 2000GT and the LFA. As expected, the internet exploded with theories.

Many enthusiasts believe the silhouette belongs to the long-awaited Toyota GR GT3, the upcoming Gazoo Racing race car that’s expected to preview the next-generation Lexus LFR. The timing certainly fits: David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing, had previously hinted that the car would make its competition debut at the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona, only four months.

Rumor has it the GR GT3 will arrive before its road-going Lexus sibling, and we might catch our first glimpse during Toyota YouTube livestream on Monday. Spy shots of recent prototypes show yellow hybrid stickers, suggesting that Toyota’s next supercar could pair a V8 engine with hybrid assistance for a perfect blend of raw power and modern efficiency.

But Toyota’s Monday event won’t stop there. The company has teased updates across multiple sub-brands, as we said, GR and Daihatsu, making it one of the most anticipated automotive reveals of the season. So, what’s hiding under that cover? A reborn LFA? The production-ready GR GT3? Or something entirely unexpected? Either way, one thing’s certain: all eyes will be on Toyota come Monday.