Behind the Toyota GR GT3: Lexus supercar looks like it could be Japan’s next hybrid weapon

The anticipation for Lexus’ new supercar keeps building, and the latest testing sessions at the legendary Nürburgring have only fueled excitement. The prototypes spotted in Germany hint that the upcoming Lexus LFR won’t just be another high-performance machine, but a true showcase of cutting-edge engineering.

A video released by the YouTube channel Stateside Supercars shows two test cars pushing hard on track: one fitted with a massive fixed wing, the other with a cleaner setup. Both carried the yellow sticker that signals the presence of a high-voltage electric system, confirming that the LFR will feature a sophisticated hybrid powertrain capable of blending raw combustion power with the instant torque of electric motors.

At the heart of this beast is expected to be a new-generation twin-turbo V8, evolved from the 5.2-liter engine found in the RC F GT3. Paired with a performance-oriented hybrid system inspired by Toyota’s endurance racing expertise, the package promises thrilling sound, overwhelming power, sharper handling, and even a touch of fuel efficiency when compared to traditional supercars.

The LFR is designed to be much more than just a new model. Lexus is positioning it as the spiritual successor to the legendary LFA while also preparing it to replace the outgoing RC and LC coupes in key markets. On the design side, the LFR draws heavily from the Toyota GR GT3 Concept unveiled at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Spy shots reveal a bold aerodynamic package featuring a deep front splitter, hood scoop, and a huge rear diffuser in place of a fixed wing. Inside, early reports suggest a minimalist yet high-tech cockpit with a rearward seating layout reminiscent of previous-generation German sports coupes like the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The GR GT3 race car will debut first at the 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona, followed by the road-going LFR in the summer of that same year. Pricing has not been confirmed, but expectations point to a range between $160,000 and $215,000, placing the LFR squarely against top rivals like the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the Mercedes-AMG GT.