Toyota reliability under scrutiny as ADAC reports battery issues

The 2025 breakdown statistics published by ADAC, based on the analysis of 158 models from 27 manufacturers, placed Toyota among the brands with the highest number of roadside assistance cases recorded in Germany. At first glance, this result clashes with the reliability reputation long associated with the Japanese automaker. However, a closer look at the data shows that the issue is much more limited than the overall figure might suggest.

Toyota reliability under scrutiny as ADAC flags 12-volt battery issues

The problem flagged by ADAC on models such as the C-HR, RAV4, Yaris, Yaris Cross and Corolla does not concern the hybrid system, the main mechanical components or the traction electronics. Instead, it focuses almost entirely on the 12-volt auxiliary battery, a component that generally costs between $70 and $140 and, according to the report, accounts for 45.4% of all breakdowns recorded in Germany, considering the entire vehicle fleet and all brands.

On Toyota hybrid models, this battery tends to discharge earlier than expected because the energy management system works differently from that of a traditional car. The alternator operates less frequently, which affects the component’s lifespan, although it does not call into question the reliability of the overall powertrain.

Toyota has reportedly already addressed the problem. Since February 2026, the automaker has introduced larger batteries on the affected models, and according to Toyota, faults linked to this component have fallen by more than 90% on Yaris and Yaris Cross models produced from November 2024 onward. It is also worth noting that ADAC statistics examine vehicles registered up to 2023, so they reflect a situation that may no longer match the condition of models currently in production.

The report also offers an interesting snapshot of the broader evolution of automotive reliability. Over a decade, the breakdown probability for a five-year-old car fell from 3.6% to 2.1%, while for ten-year-old vehicles the risk has almost halved. This trend looks especially significant considering the growing technological complexity of modern cars.

The comparison between electric and combustion vehicles is even more relevant. For the same registration year, electric cars record about 40% fewer breakdowns than combustion models over a five-year period. The Toyota case mainly shows how a seemingly secondary component such as the 12-volt battery can heavily affect reliability statistics for any automaker, regardless of the overall strength of its lineup.