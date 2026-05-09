Toyota Corolla shows sedans still have a future in new next-gen render

The Toyota Corolla surpassed 62,000 deliveries in the United States in the first quarter of 2026, growing by almost 13% compared with the same period a year earlier. That result carries particular weight considering that the current E210 generation has been on the market since the 2019 model year and received only a light styling update for 2023. The Camry also confirmed its commercial strength with more than 78,000 units delivered and growth above 11%, proving that Toyota sedans still hold an important position in a U.S. market increasingly focused on crossovers, SUVs and pickups.

Toyota Corolla keeps sedans alive in the U.S. as future design takes shape

These results came within a broadly stable four-month period for Toyota in the United States, with more than 488,000 vehicles delivered and growth of 0.3% year over year. However, the overall figure hides very different trends within the lineup. Among SUVs, the Corolla Cross grew by almost 25%, while the Highlander and Grand Highlander posted gains of more than 31% and 34%, respectively. The 4Runner jumped 294% thanks to greater availability of the new generation at dealerships. The Tacoma also closed the quarter with growth of nearly 16%, exceeding 69,000 units.

The Corolla’s commercial longevity has fueled speculation about the next generation of the compact sedan. Brazilian designer Kleber Silva, known on social media as KDesign AG, created a render based on the electrified concept Toyota unveiled at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, imagining a model with proportions closer to a fastback than a traditional sedan.

The proposed front end adopts a pixel-style LED bar with C-shaped daytime running lights and separate vertical headlights, while the sloping black roof gives the silhouette a more dynamic profile than the current generation. The rear looks simpler than the original prototype, with less extreme taillights that appear more compatible with possible series production.

The render suggests a plausible styling direction for a future Corolla, combining a more aerodynamic shape and a stronger visual identity with the global compact sedan role the model has held for decades.