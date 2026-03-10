Toyota made the 2026 Tundra TRD Pro even more impossible to ignore

Every year, Toyota does something that other automakers could learn from but never will. It picks one exclusive color for its entire TRD Pro lineup and makes everyone else wait twelve months to get it. This is the eleventh time they’ve pulled this trick, and with Wave Maker, a light, glacial blue developed by Toyota’s CALTY design studio, it might be the best one yet.

Wave Maker isn’t a color born in a marketing meeting. According to Benjamin Jimenez, former general director of CALTY’s Ann Arbor studio, the inspiration this time skipped natural landscapes entirely and reached for uncharted territory. Whether that sounds poetic or slightly unhinged probably depends on how you feel about paying $72,565 for a pickup truck. Either way, the result is a shade that genuinely turns heads, and that’s not nothing when your competition mostly offers shades of gray.

The color drapes all four TRD Pro models (the 4Runner, the Tacoma, the Sequoia and the full-size 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro) and it’s already hitting aftermarket shops before the snow fully melts.

Phoenix-based Westcott Designs wasted no time. They grabbed a brand-new Wave Maker Tundra TRD Pro and did exactly what you’d expect from a shop that lives on social media credibility: slapped on a lift kit, mounted a set of 37-inch tires and called it “built to sit higher and go further”. Hard to argue with that.

The 2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro itself is no slouch even without the Westcott treatment. It comes exclusively in CrewMax configuration with a 5.5-foot bed and only four color options, Wave Maker included.

For 2026, the entire Tundra lineup got a round of sensible upgrades. A redesigned interior with Premium Textured Shale leather seating for the Capstone trim, new stitching patterns on Limited seats, optional ISO Dynamic seats on the TRD Pro, and a larger 32.2-gallon fuel tank across the board.