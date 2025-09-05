Toyota Highlander 2026: family SUV evolves with more tech and is more expensive

The Toyota Highlander has long been a go-to choice for families seeking practicality and reliability, but the 2026 model introduces a change buyers will notice right away: pricing now starts at $45,270, a steep jump from the $39,520 tag of the 2025 version.

This increase is partly explained by the addition of standard all-wheel drive across the lineup, a bold move that repositions the Highlander as a more capable and versatile SUV. Making AWD standard marks a major shift. Gas-powered trims range from a simple mechanical setup on the XLE to the performance-oriented Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD on higher trims like XSE, Limited, and Platinum. Hybrids use an Electronic On-Demand AWD system, powered by a dedicated electric motor for the rear wheels. That means every Highlander can now tackle slippery roads, snowy commutes, or light trails with confidence.

Buyers can choose between a 2.4-liter turbo with 265 HP and 310 lb-ft of torque, rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds, or a 243-HP hybrid setup that achieves 35 mpg combined and tows 3,500 pounds. Hybrid Limited and Platinum models also feature Predictive Efficient Drive, which adapts battery usage based on driving patterns for maximum efficiency.

Inside, the Highlander blends comfort and flexibility. All trims include three rows of seating for seven or eight passengers and generous cargo space of up to 84.3 cubic feet. Even base trims feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi charging, and multiple USB ports. Higher trims offer digital displays, a 1,200-watt JBL audio system, ambient lighting, and an optional panoramic glass roof. Platinum buyers enjoy added luxury with an advanced head-up display, rain-sensing wipers, and adaptive LED headlights.

Toyota equips every Highlander with its Safety Sense 2.5+ suite, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind-spot monitoring, and road sign recognition, features families increasingly expect as standard.

Overall, the 2026 Highlander positions itself as a more premium and well-equipped three-row SUV. For buyers who wanted AWD anyway, the added cost is a win. For others, the higher base price may sting. Still, it remains one of the most balanced choices in its class.