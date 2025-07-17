Toyota GR86 sedan? A modern comeback for the iconic Altezza

The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be quite busy for Toyota in the United States. The company’s North American division, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America), has nine new models lined up.

Among these new models are two high-performance limited editions, the GR86 “Yuzu Edition” and the GR Supra MkV “Final Edition”. There are also a refreshed and budget-friendly Corolla Cross, the sporty Corolla Hatchback FX, and three fully electric vehicles, C-HR, bZ, and bZ Woodland. Rounding out the lineup is the latest generation of the RAV4, Toyota’s best-selling compact SUV, available in both hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

At first glance, this might seem like more than enough for the remainder of the year. But in the evolving world of automotive CGI, creativity never rests. Digital car designers continue to imagine new possibilities, and one of the most imaginative of them is Theottle, a popular automotive CGI artist known across social media.

In his latest creation, Theottle reimagines the beloved Toyota Altezza as a sleek, four-door version of the GR86, using the aging Lexus IS as a base. Originally sold in Japan from 1998 to 2005, the Altezza was designed as a sporty alternative to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, positioned below the more luxury-oriented Lexus ES in Toyota’s global lineup.

In his behind-the-scenes video, Theottle explains his concept. The Altezza was discontinued in 2005 and never replaced, so why not bring it back as a sporty compact sedan for the Japanese market and sell it globally as the GR86 Sedan? The result is a bold reinterpretation. The front end mimics the aggressive styling of the GR86 coupe, while the side profile takes on a fastback silhouette that adds elegance and dynamism. The rear continues the GR86 theme but leans into a concept-like finish that gives the sedan a fresh identity.

Should Toyota actually consider reviving the Altezza nameplate and launching a GR86 Sedan worldwide? They should also stick with the tried-and-true 2.4L FA24D flat-four boxer engine, or go big with the 5.0L V8 2UR-GSE from the F Sport Performance lineup. Either way, rear-wheel drive is a must of raw power.