Dodge Viper comeback: will 2026 mark the return of the legend?

Even though it’s been out of production for years, the Dodge Viper continues to fuel conversations and desires among enthusiasts and brand fans. The last unit rolled off the historic Conner Avenue plant in Detroit in 2017, leaving a void in the American muscle car lineup that Stellantis, current owner of the brand, has yet to fill.

Dodge Viper revival: digital artists keep the dream alive with stunning modern renderings

Many hope for a grand return, namely a new Viper capable of challenging the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, perhaps with four-digit horsepower. And it would be the only way to compete with the beastly Corvette equipped with a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8, which unleashes 1,064 HP and 1,123 Nm of torque, reaching 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

However, talking about possible concrete development is another story. To date, there are no official confirmations that Dodge is working on a Viper successor. In fact, many observe how the American brand is going through a period of uncertain relaunch, in which traditional muscle cars seem to have lost their centrality.

Fortunately, the world of automotive CGI continues to keep its spirit alive. Several digital artists have imagined the rebirth of the legendary American sports car. Among these stands out Evrim Ozgun, creator of extraordinary renderings that hypothesize how a modern Viper could look today, with captivating liveries and dynamic settings.

His most recent interpretation stays true to the iconic characteristics of the original model: long and muscular hood, front fenders with air vents, side exhausts, and a conspicuous rear spoiler. The design also includes tuning-inspired elements, such as an enlarged air intake in the front, full LED headlights, and a large rear diffuser for a contemporary and aggressive look.

It would be desirable for someone at Dodge’s top management to see these projects and draw inspiration from them. A new Viper with a V10 engine could represent the perfect spark to reignite fan passion and relaunch the brand’s image.