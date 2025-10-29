Toyota Corolla Concept: the iconic model evolves, adopting all types of powertrains

Toyota could not miss the great showcase of the Japanese automotive industry. On the occasion of the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the Nagoya automaker unveiled a series of innovations that anticipate the brand’s future direction, including an absolute protagonist: the Toyota Corolla Concept. With this prototype, the manufacturer reinterprets the best-selling car of all time in a futuristic key, symbol of reliability and success since 1966.

Toyota Corolla Concept: the best-selling model in history reinvents itself at Japan Mobility Show 2025

The concept, presented as a showcase of the mobility for all philosophy, embodies Toyota’s vision for inclusive and sustainable mobility, capable of combining innovation and emissions reduction globally. The appearance is decidedly modern, with taut and sculpted forms, aerodynamic surfaces and a sedan profile that confirms the popularity of this configuration in international markets. It is likely that the next generation, expected in 2026, will also maintain Hatchback and Touring Sports versions in the range.

The front sports thin headlights joined by an LED light bar that crosses the entire width of the hood, while the clean side and ultra-thin mirrors suggest careful research into aerodynamic efficiency. Behind, the light strip connects the rear light clusters emphasizing the car’s width, while the roof descends gently toward a barely hinted spoiler.

The interior interprets a minimalist and technological language, with a digital environment dominated by screens oriented toward the driver and an unprecedented detail: instead of the traditional gear lever, a small transparent car-shaped sculpture appears, illuminated from within.

Under the hood, the new Corolla Concept is designed to accommodate different propulsion solutions, from traditional and plug-in hybrid versions to a future battery electric variant. Toyota does not even exclude a combustion version, reiterating the desire to accompany every market in the transition to carbon neutrality without excluding anyone.

With the thirteenth generation Corolla now approaching and its debut scheduled for 2026, the model’s 60th anniversary year, Toyota is preparing to write a new chapter in its history. And judging by this concept, it will do so by combining design, technology and that versatility that has made the Corolla a worldwide legend.