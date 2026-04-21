0
0
0

Toyota’s cold-blooded strategy to rule the post-electric apocalypse

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
April 21, 2026
While global giants like Stellantis and the Big Three bled $70 billion in EV impairments, Toyota waited for the smoke to clear.
toyota badge

One player stayed back, watching the smoke rise. Call it a masterclass in waiting for the “original sin” of the early EV hype to punish the impatient. While the Big Three, Honda, and the German giants were busy racking up a staggering $70 billion in impairments, Toyota was quietly sharpening its blades. Now, they’ve walked up to the table with nineteen electric models, a hybrid fortress that’s essentially a money-printing machine, and financial results that make the competition look like they’re running a lemonade stand.

While Stellantis becomes a cautionary tale of identity crisis, Toyota has chosen the exact moment to accelerate, hitting the market just as a new oil shock reminds everyone that batteries might actually be a good idea if you don’t go bankrupt building them.

toyota badge

We’re talking about a lineup that now boasts the bZ4x Touring, a battery-powered version of the indestructible Hilux, and a new RAV4, the SUV that basically pays for the company’s light bill. Sure, EVs are only 2.6% of their production right now, but when you’re moving 11 million units a year and banking nearly $20 billion in profit, you’re not “behind”. Even BYD, the supposed Chinese conqueror, is looking a bit winded with profits taking a 19% dive.

Enter the new CEO, Kenta Kon. If his mission is to “improve profitability,” he’s basically being asked to put more gold in a vault that’s already overflowing. Toyota remains the automotive equivalent of a high-end washing machine. It’s a brand that speaks exclusively to the left hemisphere of the brain, the rational, cold side, while the emotional right side is left wandering in the desert.

toyota kenta kon

There is a brutal, authentic loyalty here. It’s the kind of devotion you see when a taxi driver sheds a literal tear retiring an Auris with 250,000 miles on the clock. In a world polarized between ICE-age reactionaries and EV maximalists, Toyota is the radical centrist. It is the triumph of common sense.