Honda’s electric dream turns into a $10 billion nightmare

Honda had a plan. EVs, carbon neutrality by 2050, the whole green manifesto. Then reality sent a different memo. The Japanese automaker has officially pulled the plug on three fully electric vehicles originally slated for North American production. The Honda 0 Series SUV, the Honda 0 Series Sedan, and the Acura RSX. The decision is less a strategic pivot and more a controlled demolition of ambitions.

The financial damage is considerable. Honda is projecting an operating loss of between ¥820 billion and ¥1.12 trillion for the fiscal year ending March 2026. Numbers large enough to make even the most seasoned CFO reach for something stronger than green tea. On top of that, equity-method investment losses tied to the Chinese market are expected to land somewhere between ¥110 billion and ¥150 billion, with extraordinary losses in Honda’s separate financial report adding another ¥340–570 billion to the pile.

Two forces broke the strategy simultaneously. In the US, the loosening of EV regulations and subsidy adjustments under the new political climate gutted demand projections. In China, once the crown jewel of EV ambition, local startups are eating Honda’s lunch with software-defined vehicles, shorter development cycles, and a price-to-performance ratio that Honda, by its own admission, simply couldn’t match.

Honda spent years building EV infrastructure while its hybrid business, the technology it arguably invented at scale, quietly kept the lights on. Now, hybrids are the official comeback story. Next-generation hybrid models will anchor the product offensive, supported by a growing push into India and a leaner fixed-cost structure that management is betting will restore profitability.

Top executives will voluntarily return a portion of their monthly compensation and forfeit short-term performance bonuses. Annual executive pay will drop roughly 25–30%. A May press conference will outline the full long-term restructuring plan. The EV revolution isn’t canceled. It’s just running on Honda’s new timeline, which, for now, looks a lot like yesterday’s hybrid roadmap with better software.