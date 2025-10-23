Toyota and Subaru owners finally get the Tesla key

Owners of the refreshed 2026 Toyota bZ (formerly bZ4X) and its nearly identical twin, the Subaru Solterra, can now waltz up to over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America and simply plug in. The charging world, it seems, is slowly starting to make sense.

This massive win for EV drivers is primarily thanks to the native NACS (North American Charging Standard) port now factory-installed on the 2026 models. Better yet, these new crossovers get the glorious Plug & Charge functionality. No more fumbling with temperamental apps or dusty key cards; set your payment method once in the respective SubaruConnect or Toyota app, plug it in, and the car takes care of the transaction. A true luxury, bestowed upon the patient early adopters of the latest model year.

Now for the cynical, but necessary, reality check. If you were one of the brave souls who bought a 2023-2025 Toyota bZ4X or Subaru Solterra, your charging life remains decidedly clunkier.

There is a clear divide in corporate generosity regarding the necessary NACS adapter. Toyota, bless its heart, has decided to play the hero: every single 2023-2025 bZ4X owner will receive a complimentary NACS adapter this November, allowing them access to Tesla’s vast DC fast-charging network. Conversely, Subaru is adopting the more capitalist approach. While the 2026 Solterra gets adapters for J1772 and CCS, previous Solterra owners (2023-2025) will have to purchase a certified NACS adapter this fall. You bought the car, now pay the charging tax, a truly on-brand experience for a fragmented infrastructure.

The electric crossover segment is rapidly consolidating around NACS, a clear sign that Tesla’s standard is winning the charging war. But for now, enjoying the simplicity of the Supercharger network is a benefit unevenly distributed, much to the chagrin of the original bZ4X and Solterra owners who now realize they were a year or two too early for genuine charging convenience.