Audi unlocks Tesla Superchargers with new NACS adapters: what owners need to know

Drivers of select Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan and Macan models will soon gain a major upgrade: access to more than 23,500 Tesla Superchargers across North America through dedicated adapters. The rollout, described as a “soft launch,” will initially allow charging via the Tesla app, but will later be integrated into Audi and Porsche apps for a smoother customer experience.

Not every vehicle will qualify for free adapters. Porsche confirmed that the 2026 Taycan and Macan Electric will come standard with a DC NACS connector, while 2025 Taycan models and all Macan EVs will also receive a complimentary adapter. Owners of 2024 Taycan or earlier, however, will need to purchase one separately for $185 through Porsche’s online store. The brand also stated that 2026 models will feature upgraded navigation systems to locate the new compatible stations. Importantly, these adapters only support DC fast charging and won’t work with Level 1 or 2 AC home chargers or Tesla Destination Chargers.

Audi’s plan mirrors Porsche’s. Buyers of the 2025 Q6 e-tron, A6 Sportback e-tron, and e-tron GT will receive the adapter included, while current customers are left out for now. The Q4 e-tron, in particular, is excluded, though Audi has promised future updates regarding compatibility.

This marks a long-awaited but somewhat late step for Volkswagen Group, which announced back in December 2023 that it would start equipping new VW, Audi, Porsche, and Scout EVs sold in North America with NACS ports beginning in 2025. At the time, VW also pledged that existing EVs would gain Supercharger access via adapters, a phase that is now officially underway. Still, neither Audi nor Porsche mentioned direct integration of NACS ports in their latest announcements.

Meanwhile, competitors like Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and Kia have already rolled out NACS adapters months ago. Even if Volkswagen is catching up, giving customers access to the world’s largest charging network is still a major win.