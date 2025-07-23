Honda and Acura EVs now gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger network

Drivers of Honda and Acura electric vehicles just got a big boost in charging convenience. The Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX now have official access to Tesla’s Supercharger network across North America, thanks to a newly approved charging adapter.

While both EVs still come equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging System) port, they’re now compatible with Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) using this certified accessory. Priced at $225, the adapter has been tested for performance and full compatibility with the Prologue and ZDX, according to Honda.

The company cautions against using third-party alternatives, noting that damage from unofficial adapters may not be covered under the vehicle’s limited warranty. The official NACS adapter is now available for purchase at authorized Honda and Acura dealerships or via the Honda DreamShop online store.

For now, owners will need to use the Tesla app to initiate charging at Supercharger locations. However, Honda has confirmed future support through the HondaLink and Acura EV apps, streamlining the experience even further. In the meantime, built-in Google Maps in the vehicles’ infotainment system already allows drivers to easily locate nearby Tesla Superchargers.

Untill June 2025, there are 67,060 EVs, 49,334 Honda Prologues and 17,726 Acura ZDXs, on US roads that could benefit from this expansion in charging infrastructure. Both models were co-developed with General Motors as part of a broader EV strategy.

Looking ahead, the first Japanese models to feature native NACS ports will be the production versions of the Series 0 sedan and SUV, expected to arrive at dealerships in 2026. This move stems from a 2023 agreement between Honda and Tesla, joining a growing list of automakers embracing the NACS standard. Tesla’s Supercharger network currently includes over 23,500 charging stalls in the US, and by 2030, Honda and Acura EV owners could have access to as many as 100,000 DC fast-charging points across North America through multiple charging providers.