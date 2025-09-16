Toyota AE86 restored by Gazoo Racing, four months to revive a legend

The charm of classic cars never fades, and when a legendary name like Toyota decides to revive an iconic model, global enthusiasts inevitably take notice. After bringing back to life a forgotten Sprinter Trueno found in a barn, Gazoo Racing has embarked on another ambitious journey: the resurrection of a Toyota AE86 coupé in dire condition.

Over the course of four months, the official GR Garage team in Miyazaki worked tirelessly to transform a rusted shell into a car nearly identical to the one that rolled off the production line in the 1980s. The process was anything but easy. The AE86 was a wreck, its body corroded by decades of rust and neglect.

At first, even the seasoned specialists doubted whether the structure could be saved. Following a high-pressure wash that stripped away nearly forty years of grime, the team carefully sanded down layers of oxidation. Parts that could not be salvaged were sourced through Toyota’s Heritage Parts program, which provides officially reproduced classic components. Panels that were simply unobtainable were painstakingly hand-fabricated, restoring strength to the compromised chassis.

Painting the car was a ritual in itself. To honor tradition, the original two-tone finish was recreated exactly as it had been done in the ’80s: lower panels painted black, a hand-drawn separation line, and finally the white top coat.

Meanwhile, the interior was disassembled, restored, and refitted with genuine parts, breathing new life into the instrumentation and controls. The same meticulous approach was applied to the mechanical elements, suspension, brakes, transmission, and wheels all received careful attention.

The biggest challenge, however, was the heart of the coupe: the legendary 4A-GE engine. After decades of neglect, bolts were seized, supports corroded, and key components deteriorated. Disassembly required extreme patience. Once opened, it became clear that simply restoring the engine wasn’t enough, the team also needed to address long-standing reliability issues with the head and block.

Toyota used this opportunity to advance its Heritage Parts program, attempting to reproduce essential elements. Yet discrepancies between vintage hand-drawn schematics and modern CAD models forced repeated adjustments and countless trials. Despite all obstacles, on July 24 the GR Garage Miyazaki proudly unveiled the restored AE86, a testament to the passion for preserving automotive history and the meticulous dedication to detail.