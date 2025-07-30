Rare 1982 Audi Quattro sells for $76,000: this car has a story to tell

When Audi unveiled the original Quattro in 1980, it marked a game-changing moment for the German automaker from Ingolstadt. This groundbreaking model gave Audi a powerful advantage over key rivals like BMW and Mercedes by introducing permanent all-wheel drive on a premium passenger car, something no other luxury brand had done before.

Known in Germany as the “Ur-Quattro,” this innovative coupe quickly became a symbol of engineering excellence. Audi beat its competition to the punch: BMW didn’t launch an AWD car until the 1985 E30 325iX, and Mercedes-Benz followed in 1987 with the W124 E-Class 4MATIC.

The Quattro’s impact extended beyond the street and into motorsport, racking up two World Rally Championship (WRC) constructor titles in 1982 and 1984, along with driver titles in 1983 and 1984 for Hannu Mikkola and Stig Blomqvist.

In the US, the Quattro debuted in 1983 as a high-end performance model. With a starting price of nearly $50,000, a hefty sum for the time, it sold just 664 units through 1986. Today, the model retains strong market value, with the average price hovering around $55,400, according to Classic.com.

Recently, one standout 1982 Audi Quattro made headlines after selling for $76,000 on Bring a Trailer. What makes this car so special? It’s one of only a handful imported to the US by Audi ahead of the model’s official release, specifically for media and promotional purposes.

Painted in striking Mars Red, this Quattro appeared in major publications like Car and Driver, Road & Track, and Motor Trend. Later, it was gifted to rally legend John Buffum and eventually acquired by John Smith, founder of Shokan Coachworks. Smith kept the car largely as a showpiece for over three decades, clocking just 25,000 miles. It went back on the market in July 2025 and quickly fetched top dollar.

The vehicle is mostly stock, with a few minor changes, like upgraded white 15×8” Ronal wheels. The well-preserved interior features chocolate brown leather, diagonal-stitched inserts, a cassette stereo, cruise control, power windows, a sunroof, and A/C (though it’s currently not blowing cold). It also comes with rare extras like original documentation, user manuals, a car cover, and even a set of 15×6” Ronals removed during the wheel upgrade.

Was it worth the $76,000? For collectors and enthusiasts, the car’s backstory, low mileage, and iconic legacy might just make it a bargain. And it worth every single penny.