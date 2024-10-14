Top Gear exclusive, is the Ferrari F40 ready for a comeback?

The Ferrari F40 is a car that is very easily recognized just by hearing its noise in the distance. Moreover, if you see it passing by, the particularly sculpted lines, which recall burning power, certainly do not go unnoticed. We are talking about a car that has left a decidedly indelible mark on the community of motoring enthusiasts. In addition, the F40 was also an iconic car throughout the 1980s, the last creation of the legendary Enzo Ferrari, which was a sign of high-level engineering for the car industry of the relevant era. Now, it looks like the Ferrari F40 may return to master the roads.

Indiscretion about the possible return of the legendary Ferrari F40

There are many who think that the new Ferrari F40 will never be produced, but at the moment instead, it seems that real possibilities have arisen about its incredible return. Nicola Materazzi’s celebrated creation, could make its return to the prancing horse range, according to reports from the British magazine Top Gear. The latter even included a graphic hypothesis of the model on the cover of its latest issue, so it seems that the possibilities are really growing. The magazine is also wont to devote a lot of space to the future of the Maranello automaker.

After unveiling latest vision models wanted to create an entirely virtual take on the legendary Ferrari to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Of course, the creation was made actualized to current modern times. The result was quite convincing, as a number of elements were included that certainly bring to mind the car’s past. For example, one finds the fake pop-up headlights, the long hood, the wing and the two arrow-shaped air intakes positioned on the nose of the car, all in the company of the vertical scaling found on the rear of the car.

Probable yes, but confirmed by Ferrari not yet

Important point out that at the moment the manufacturer Ferrari has not made any news official about the possible return of the F40. Of course, however, it could also be that Top Gear is in possession of additional information to what has been made public. Information that would have caused the British magazine to announce this fateful return. Top Gear itself was responsible for commissioning designer Avarvarii to create a graphic reinterpretation of the possible new F40. Avarvarii Automotive Artworks, is a studio highly specialized in creating photorealistic car renders. They work with several major automakers, magazines and other companies that need car illustrations that are uniquely of the highest quality, and above all, very realistic. Their work has often been classified as being of unparalleled precision.

The Maranello-based manufacturer is particularly known for often reintroducing models that have made the brand’s history. Top Gear at the moment seems to have enough conviction that one day, a new F40 could be seen coming out of the Maranello factory, an event that would bring a classic car back to life. So we just have to wait and see if more news about this will be released in the coming months, perhaps from the manufacturer itself, which could confirm or even the opposite.