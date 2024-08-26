Ferrari F40: here’s what its modern heir would look like

The Ferrari F40 is one of the most beautiful cars of all time. This jewel was the last hypercar overseen by Enzo Ferrari himself, making its debut in 1987 for the 40th anniversary of the Prancing Horse brand. Although over the years there has been frequent talk of its return to the market in a renewed and modern form, the Maranello car manufacturer seems unwilling to risk creating a model that doesn’t live up to its ancestor. For this reason, there are several designers who try to imagine what a modern Ferrari F40 would look like.

A modernized Ferrari F40 would be among the most beautiful of the Prancing Horse

Among the most interesting renders on the web are those created by Salvatore Tommaseo, who designed the SP4 LeMans, inspired by the 1987 hypercar. The render features a vehicle with a huge fixed rear wing, not variable like the brand’s new hypercar coming by the end of the year. The vehicle is designed to be very light, weighing only 1,275 kg, thanks to its carbon fiber body.

Under the hood, there’s room for a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of producing 1,120 horsepower, which would be the most powerful ever made by the Prancing Horse without the help of electrification. The 0-100 km/h sprint would happen in just 2.4 seconds, while 200 km/h would be reached in 6.9 seconds. The top speed would touch 370 km/h.

These are incredible numbers worthy of a Ferrari F40, which would do justice to its ancestor. The legendary F40, also because it belonged to another era, boasted “only” 478 horsepower for a still respectable top speed of 326 km/h. We are certain that such a model would be greatly appreciated by enthusiasts, but as mentioned earlier, it is very unlikely that the F40 will make its return to the market. However, dreaming costs nothing.