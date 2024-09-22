This Ferrari F40 was forgotten in a Monaco parking lot for ten years

A Ferrari F40 was abandoned in a parking lot and found years later. Indeed, apparently someone has the luck to forget about one of the most beautiful supercars from the Maranello car manufacturer. The protagonist of this story is Ion Tiriac, who is considered the richest man in Romania.

Ferrari F40: owner forgets supercar in parking lot for 10 years

Tiriac, a former sports star, is a great car enthusiast, and given his enormous collection of various vehicles, he decided to create a real museum so that everyone could admire his supercars. Tiriac, as you may have guessed, is not exactly the most common of mortals. Born in Brasov in 1939, he first devoted himself to ice hockey, even playing in the 1964 Winter Games, after which he switched to professional tennis, entering the top ten rankings thanks to 34 titles, including a victory in the Roland Garros doubles in 1970, and also playing several Davis Cup finals.

In short, a true Romanian idol, and while playing tennis, he decided to leave his native land to move to Munich. He then became a coach and then a tennis player representative, also organizing various tournaments and establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur.

He then began to accumulate a fortune, thus trying to purchase a Ferrari F40 directly from the Maranello manufacturer. Unfortunately, Tiriac could not have access to this privilege, so he decided to try to buy one of the 1,300 Ferrari F40s produced from 1987 to 1992 that had already been sold. Having identified a client, he spent 630,000 euros to secure the supercar, but instead of adding it to his collection, he left it parked in a private parking lot in Munich, intending to retrieve it later.

However, Tiriac never retrieved his supercar, leaving it abandoned for 10 years until one day he received a phone call informing him about the supercar that had been stationary for a decade in a German garage. After being recovered, it was taken to Maranello for a complete check-up, after which Tiriac resold the F40 for an unspecified amount. Considering the increase in the supercar’s value in recent years, it’s likely that the Romanian entrepreneur made yet another successful deal in his career.