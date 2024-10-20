This is what the new Ferrari Mini SUV might look like

For some time now there has been talk on the web about a possible new arrival in the Ferrari house, to be precise, the rumors refer to an SUV. This would be a car with fairly small dimensions, of the type that are often referred to as “Mini SUVs.” This idea came about following the success of the Purosangue model, which would be precisely the first real SUV from the Maranello-based manufacturer. This possibility is obviously making the imagination of fans of the brand travel quite a bit.

Mini SUV as Ferrari’s first electric vehicle?

In addition to the arrival on the market of this mini SUV from Ferrari, which in itself generates a lot of expectations, the thing that would probably go on to generate more astonishment and curiosity is that this car could even represent Ferrari‘s definitive launch of an all-electric car. A possibility that does not come from nowhere, since it has been reinforced by the words of John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, who are respectively the president and CEO of the Maranello-based manufacturer. In fact, they themselves have reportedly confirmed that an all-electric Ferrari car should arrive on the market by the end of 2025.

This possibility took shape in the digital world thanks to designer Salvatore Lepore, who tried to imagine what this car might look like to the public. His depiction, points out that the mini SUV would be positioned in an entirely new type of automotive segment for the Ferrari brand, although the car would still not lose the brand’s main characteristics. The segment, would be precisely that of compact SUVs, which could prove to be an entirely successful business strategy in terms of sales.

The vision of the possible upcoming car

Early rumors say that the car could have a length of about 4.8 meters, a factor that puts it directly in comparison with models of other European brands with the same characteristics. Such a car, with its features and the possible electric technology that could characterize it, can certainly make available to consumers a mixture of performance, comfort and a very important aspect nowadays such as sustainability. Therefore, it would be a car entirely capable of meeting all kinds of needs from a public that currently always has different needs, especially in terms of the environment.

For now, these are only speculations and digital renderings, as Ferrari has not confirmed any of this. In fact, the actual existence of such a project does not exist, and furthermore, even if it were in development, it could still be subject to a lot of modifications.

From the consumer’s side, it obviously remains a very exciting idea, since seeing a car like an all-electric SUV on the streets coming off the production lines of the Maranello-based manufacturer would be pleasing to everyone. Moreover, it could certainly also be a great opportunity for Ferrari to increase its market share, even if it is already high. In any case, at the moment all we can do is wait for new news on the subject, as only Ferrari will be able to reveal the truth about this hypothetical project.