Galliera’s words on the new supercar: this is why the Ferrari F80 doesn’t have the iconic V12

The Ferrari F80, is the latest creation to be born from the Maranello marque, which is marking an important moment in its history to date. The car was presented to the public as the direct heir to the LaFerrari. Moreover, the new F80 celebrated the very 80th anniversary of the manufacturer. In all likelihood, however, no one ever expected the celebration to come with the news that the new F80 will break with the tradition of using the V12 engine.

The V12 engine is replaced for the new Ferrari car

Instead of the famous twelve-cylinder engine that Ferrari usually uses, the F80 will be equipped with an innovative twin-turbo V6 powerplant combined with a very complex hybrid system that in total will be able to deliver over 1,000 hp of power to the car. The choice obviously does not come from casual thinking, something that could never happen in a Ferrari plant. In fact, the equipment was designed specifically to be able to achieve the highest possible performance for the car. Ferrari’s chief marketing and communications officer, namely Enrico Galliera, also spoke on the matter. He did confirm that the brand has chosen the path of higher level performance, rather than opting for the traditional route taken so far:

“We asked the question of whether we were going to use the most iconic engine or the highest performing, and decided to take the highest performer. This is something that we have always done with our supercars, to use the most high performing option available at the time; just look at the F40 and its twin-turbocharged V8.”

Then again, numbers never lie, as the Ferrari F80’s V6 can develop nothing short of incredible power on its own. At the same time, the hybrid system, with all its electric motors at its disposal, manages to provide the car with acceleration that could hardly be matched, as does the all-wheel and electric drive. Going into more detail, we can then see that the numbers that have been claimed by Ferrari are impressive to say the least. The sprint that goes from 0 to 100 km/h, happens in only 2.15 seconds and the top speed that the car can reach is over 350 km/h. These figures leave no doubt in placing the Ferrari F80 at the top of road power cars, far surpassing even other models that were already far advanced in this field.

Sophisticated hybrid system for the F80

Ferrari for its new car has chosen to use a very sophisticated and special hybrid system. It in fact uses as many as nine electric motors that have all been distributed in different areas of the car. This is a type of assembly that can allow both to optimize the performance and great efficiency of the car and to maintain the strong sporty character that distinguishes it.

Obviously, despite the car’s performance with the type of assembly we have been talking about, it has caused a lot of people to discuss it, who are not entirely in agreement with abandoning a tradition such as the V12. Despite the many mixed opinions, as so many also appreciated the technological advancement of the brand, Ferrari still proved without a doubt that the possibility of creating a Hypercar without resorting to the traditional V12 is quite real. We just have to see what kind of impact this powerful car, which surely, lacks nothing to dominate the industry, will make on the market.