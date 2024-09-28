Electric Ferrari, CEO Vigna reveals debut date: “It will be very fast”

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, speaking at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, talked about the Prancing Horse’s first electric supercar, confirming that it will be unveiled by the end of 2025, and that it could be very similar to the render we showed you a few days ago.

Electric Ferrari: CEO reveals some (few) details of the brand’s first electric vehicle

Vigna announced that everything is proceeding according to schedule, consequently the first electric Ferrari, spotted several times outside Maranello in a camouflaged version, will be unveiled in practically a year’s time: “We are respecting the timeline, it will be a truly very fast Ferrari. We are fully on track with the project, the new car will be presented in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Vigna continued: “We are working with unusual partners to develop this full electric car,” including former Apple designer Jony Ive. In any case, the new electric Ferrari will maintain the brand’s philosophy intact: “We always start from emotions to develop a car. We are creating innovation driven by emotions.”

“What I’m sure of is that it will definitely be very, very fast.” The new electric Ferrari will be rich in technology, but according to Vigna, “AI will never be able to surpass emotional intelligence.” The electric Ferrari project is completely top secret, no one knows what it will look like, let alone how much range the battery will have and its power, although Vigna hinted that it will be unprecedented since “it will go very fast.”

The certain thing is that it’s not yet time for the first true battery-powered supercar with the Prancing Horse, as it will only be presented in 2026. Next year will in fact see a Ferrari that will most likely be similar to the Purosangue, so an SUV/crossover that will, however, as mentioned before, keep the brand’s philosophy intact.