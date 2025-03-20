New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have a battery up to 115 kWh and a maximum range of 780 km

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio was designed to be electric, but after the negative trend of “green” vehicles, it will also be offered as a hybrid. The range will also include a version with a range extender, which will extend the autonomy to 1,100 km (683 miles) with a single charge and a full tank of fuel. The second generation of the SUV will be based on the STLA Large platform, which made its debut in the United States with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: more details on the future electric version

In recent days, Santo Ficili, CEO of the Biscione, confirmed that the new model has been delayed and will arrive on the roads only in 2026. The electric versions will start from a power of about 250 HP, reaching up to 1,000 HP for the Quadrifoglio version.

The batteries will range from a capacity of 85 kWh up to 115 kWh. The range will therefore be approximately 800 km and will offer extremely fast charging power. Thanks to its architecture, the SUV’s batteries will be able to go from 20 to 80% in about 15 minutes.

According to the latest rumors, the Quadrifoglio will be exclusively electric and will have a power exceeding 1,000 HP. Thanks to this incredible power, the new Stelvio will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-60 mph) in just 2 seconds. These performances will allow the SUV to become one of the most powerful in the world.

The next generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will perfectly reflect the sporting DNA and rich tradition of the Italian brand. The exterior design will be distinguished by characteristic elements such as thin profile headlights, centrally positioned license plate, closed shield, and a V-shaped light signature in the rear, as suggested by a teaser, and a truncated tail line.

It has been confirmed that production will take place at the Cassino plant, Italy, with the start scheduled for the first months of 2026. Orders should open simultaneously with the start of production, while the official presentation of the model is scheduled for June 2025.