Jeep reveals Canadian pricing for 2025 Wagoneer S Limited 4xe

After announcing features and prices for the US market, Jeep has officially unveiled the prices for the new 2025 Wagoneer S Limited 4xe just days before the start of the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. The event will be held from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 23, giving participants the opportunity to get a close look at the automaker’s new model.

Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe: price revealed for Canadian market

The Jeep Wagoneer S Limited 4xe will start at $85,790 in Canada, including additional fees. This new trim level joins what was previously known as the Launch Edition, which has now been renamed Premium. It’s not yet clear if this name change will also occur in the US market.

“The Jeep Wagoneer S symbolizes our return to the premium midsize market, offering an unmatched blend of style, performance, and capability that our customers desire for their daily travels,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep brand CEO. “The new Limited model, with an attractive starting price of $82,995, further increases its appeal, making it the best choice for those seeking the finest in electric SUVs.”

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited stands out for its combination of performance, luxury, and technological innovation. The exterior design features a contrasting black roof, matching mirrors, and 20-inch machined aluminum wheels. The body showcases refined silver silk accents and is enhanced by a large dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The interior offers top-tier comfort with 10-way adjustable heated front seats and boasts the largest viewing space in its class, with over 110 cm of screens. Safety is paramount with more than 170 standard features, including a driver drowsiness detection system.

For those seeking an even more exclusive experience, options are available such as a dedicated front passenger screen, a 920-watt McIntosh audio system, and the Propulsion Boost package that will increase power to 600 horsepower. The range also includes the new Hydro Blue exterior color and Arctic Grey interior option.

The Limited trim also comes standard with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system and offers five driving modes including Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand, and Eco, to optimize performance in various conditions. The purchase or lease of the Wagoneer S includes a 48-amp Level 2 home charger, or equivalent credits for public charging through Free2move Charge, Stellantis‘ integrated charging network. The new 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S is already available for order at all Jeep dealerships across North America.