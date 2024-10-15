This is the Alfa Romeo rental package for the new Junior

The Italian brand Alfa Romeo is back in the news, with its new Junior set to take center stage in the market. The B-SUV certainly represents a turning point for the historic automaker, a car that fits perfectly into the modern context without neglecting the roots that characterize Alfa Romeo and its cars. Of course, when a car hits the market, there are always doubts that can assail both manufacturers and consumers themselves.

Alfa Romeo Junior prices and rental options

The Junior, which due to its features is approved to transport five people, is available in two versions. One is a Full Hybrid engine and the other is electric-only. The car’s equipment includes a 3-cylinder engine with 1200 cubic centimeters. This kind of installation can give the car a power output of up to 136 hp. The starting price of the Junior has been set at 29,900 euros (about US$32,600).

Now, however, a very advantageous offer is also available that includes long-term rental of the car. In this case, you advance 4,935 euros (about 5,300 U.S. dollars), then you can start a plan that includes 35 monthly installments of 449 euros (or 489 U.S. dollars). The long-term rental includes roadside maintenance, 24-hour assistance, RCA and Kasko coverage, which also protects theft and fire. A very attractive option for those who want to get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Junior without necessarily forcing themselves to buy it.

Controversy and “Junior” name meaning

Remember that his new model immediately sparked much discussion, as is often the case with the launch of new models. Initially, it was felt that the styling of the car was too “city car” in reference to the design we are used to seeing with Alfa Romeo. Also, for those who do not remember, one of the most heated controversies concerned the name, initially “Milano” which emphasized the brand’s ‘Made in Italy‘. But with the fact that it was then produced in Poland this would not have made much sense and the name was very far from what they wanted to ‘make believe’. So after several discussions, the name was changed to “Junior.”

And by no means was the latter name for the new model chosen “at random.” In fact, although it may seem like an improvised solution to the controversy that surrounded the presentation of the Alfa Romeo Junior, the choice of name for the brand’s new compact SUV is fully inscribed in the brand’s DNA – as we also talked about it a short while ago in one of our articles. In fact, many legendary cars of the “Biscione” bear that name, following a tradition that began in 1966 with the Alfa Romeo GT Junior – becoming the brand’s best-selling model during its years on the market.

Alfa Romeo wants to continue the trail of success started with Stelvio

The Italian automaker has once again put all its eggs in the elegant basket, which distinguishes its models on every occasion, something we have recently seen with the new Junior, which is about to break into the target market. Globally, the beauty of Alfa Romeo’s cars is obviously undisputed, so this is one of the reasons why the brand is trying at all costs to revive the company. Although, as we know, the current market for the brand, as well as for many others, is not at all in a good situation.

In any case, Alfa Romeo wants to continue the success that one of its most successful models, namely the Stelvio, was having until recently, which until now has literally been fundamental within the brand’s strategy. Indeed, it is the excellent sales that have been seen thanks to the Stelvio model that have allowed Alfa Romeo to expand its range with quality. One of these cars, in fact, is the Junior.