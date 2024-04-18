Alfa Romeo ‘Milano’: name changes, platform and question about future production in Italy

As already extensively discussed, Alfa Romeo’s decision to change the name from Milan to Junior for its new compact SUV has made waves. The choice, as explained by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Biscione, was dictated by a desire to avoid unnecessary controversy after criticism from the Minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, who had raised doubts about the choice of such an evocative name for a car produced in Poland.

Imparato, interviewed by Sky Tg24, clarified that the decision was made in just 24 hours to regain the serenity and peace of mind needed to work. “The name is not important” Imparato said. “We had 50,000 names to choose from”.

The STLA Small platform and the future in Italy

Controversy beyond, the new Alfa Romeo Junior represents a strategic model for the brand, which aims to expand its range with an affordable compact SUV. The car is based on the STLA Small platform, developed by the Stellantis Group. This platform is designed for electric and hybrid models, and will also be used for other models from Alfa Romeo and other brands in the group.

Imparato, while confirming the Junior’s production in Poland due to the lack of a suitable platform in Italy, stressed the importance of our country for the brand: the STLA Large, the platform on which the future Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will be based, is in fact produced at the Cassino plant. Moreover, by the year 2026, Alfa Romeo will launch 5 new cars, 4 of which will be produced in Italy, proving the strong connection with the territory.

In short, the name change from Milan to Junior represents a closed chapter for Alfa Romeo. Now the focus is on the future, with a growth plan that includes new models, the use of innovative platforms and the enhancement of Italian production, with Imparato at the helm to lead the brand’s relaunch.