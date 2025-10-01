This is how the Toyota MR2 could return in the EV era

Toyota, the world’s largest automaker, is still one of the rare companies fully committed to passenger cars in an industry increasingly dominated by SUVs and trucks. Its lineup speaks for itself, spanning sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, wagons, and of course, high-performance sports cars. The GR family, including the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra, showcases Toyota’s dedication to enthusiasts. According to ongoing speculation, this might only be the beginning.

The Japanese giant frequently teases the community with hints about upcoming performance projects, keeping rumor mills buzzing. In this environment, digital artists often step in to visualize what a future Toyota sports car might look like, blending imagination with brand heritage.

One of the most intriguing ideas comes from SRK Designs, who recently created a CGI rendering of a revived Toyota MR2 as a fully electric sports car. Discontinued in 2007 after three distinct generations, the MR2 has long been the subject of comeback rumors. If it were to return, it could strengthen Toyota’s GR lineup and perhaps even accompany a rumored revival of the Celica.

The speculative design envisions a radical EV that could spark debates among purists. However, there’s an interesting alternative: what if the MR2 returned as an EREV (Extended-Range Electric Vehicle)? Such a setup could preserve its signature mid-engine layout, not to directly drive the wheels but to act as a generator for smaller batteries. This would keep weight down and maintain the MR2’s reputation as a lightweight driver’s car while adapting to modern electrification trends.

Styling is another challenge. Each generation of the MR2 had its own unique character, and imagining a modern reinterpretation is no easy task. Still, this digital concept dares to go bold, with proportions and details that push it closer to a supercar than a compact roadster, positioning it above the GR Supra in terms of visual drama. But if Toyota really resurrected the MR2 in an electric form, would it be embraced as a worthy evolution of a cult classic, or criticized as a futuristic design?