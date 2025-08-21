New Toyota compact pickup: entry-level model starting at $30,000

The compact pickup segment is booming, and Toyota doesn’t want to be left behind. The Japanese automaker has officially confirmed the development of a new small pickup truck, positioned below the Tacoma and designed to serve as the brand’s entry-level truck.

While the final name hasn’t been chosen yet, strategic decisions have already been made. Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s VP of product planning, told press: “The decisions have been made. The only question now is when we can launch it. It’s not a matter of if anymore”.

Toyota estimates sales potential at 100,000 to 150,000 units annually in the US alone, driven by the rising demand for compact pickups. However, the truck won’t be ready anytime soon: the launch is expected no earlier than 2027. The push into this segment was sparked by the arrival of the Hyundai Santa Cruz in 2021, which attracted attention with its SUV-like ride and unibody structure. Yet the real game-changer was the Ford Maverick, offering a hybrid powertrain as standard, a highly competitive price tag, and a larger bed, quickly dominating the market.

No official name has been revealed yet, though nostalgic names like Stout or T-100 have been suggested, while Toyota could also go for something entirely new. On the technical side, Ericksen confirmed the compact pickup will use a TNGA-based unibody platform and will almost certainly feature a hybrid powertrain, staying true to Toyota’s eco approach. Think of it as a downsized Tacoma, with many traits closer to a RAV4, modern tech, urban-friendly comfort, and towing capacity expected to reach around 4,000 pounds.

The entry price is projected to start around $30,000, making it a strong competitor against Ford and Hyundai. If everything stays on schedule, Toyota’s compact pickup will hit the market in the fall of 2027, aiming straight at one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S.