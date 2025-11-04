The unkillable Toyota Hilux gets a facelift

The Toyota Hilux is an anomaly in the fast-paced automotive world. A genuine global sales success that is visibly showing its age. While competitors flood the market with shiny new toys, the current Hilux, introduced way back in 2015, is nearly a decade old. A lifetime in the pickup segment. But the Hilux is practically the Corolla of utility vehicles. Toyota simply can’t afford to mess up its successor. And is finally ready to unveil what they’re calling the ninth generation.

The debut of the 2026 Toyota Hilux is slated for November 10th at the Thailand International Motor Show. Why Thailand? Because the country is the Hilux global manufacturing hub for 70% of the market. And it’s an absolute sales powerhouse there, racking up over 130,000 registrations in 2024 alone.

Toyota has dropped a few promotional breadcrumbs, confirming that the new Hilux will focus heavily on design and equipment upgrades. The exterior receives a contemporary makeover, ditching the dated aesthetic for an aggressive stance. We are promised slimmer headlights stretching toward the fenders, a fresh lighting signature, and longitudinal folds in the hood designed to emphasize the muscularity of the pickup. The traditional front badge has been ditched in favor of a prominently illuminated Toyota name plastered across the grille.

The real controversy lies beneath the surface. While Toyota is tagging this as the “ninth generation”, rumors suggest it’s more of an extremely refresh rather than an all-new vehicle. Whispers claim the Hilux will retain its existing ladder frame chassis, completely ruling out the adoption of the sophisticated TNGA-F platform found in the Toyota Land Cruiser and the coil-sprung rear suspension of the Tacoma.

Inside, the cabin is where the most significant changes are expected. Drivers can look forward to a digital instrument cluster, a generously sized central touchscreen, and a redesigned console tunnel. All the mandatory electronic additions needed to mask the decade-old architecture underneath. Technology will be up to date, featuring a suite of latest driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

The heart of the beast, however, remains untouched. The proven, four-cylinder 2.8-liter diesel engine will dutifully continue its reign, recently augmented by a mild hybrid technology addition to appease the global emissions overlords.