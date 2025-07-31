Toyota plots fearless future: here’s what’s coming to the US market

As the world’s largest automaker, Toyota continues to dominate sales charts across multiple global markets. To stay ahead of the curve, the Japanese giant is planning a major refresh of its product lineup over the coming years.

According to Automotive News, Toyota has laid out an ambitious roadmap for the North American market, featuring fully electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and all-new model entries aimed at strengthening its competitive edge.

One of the most anticipated launches is the next-generation Highlander, which is expected to go fully electric while retaining its familiar nameplate. Industry analysts suggest that Toyota’s decision stems from the Grand Highlander eating into the sales of the current gasoline-powered version. This Highlander EV is slated to arrive at US dealerships in early 2026, though it’s still unclear whether it will be offered in other global markets. Meanwhile, the current Highlander will reportedly undergo a mid-cycle refresh, adopting a design language similar to the latest Camry and upcoming RAV4, with a plug-in hybrid version likely targeted at Chinese buyers.

Sitting above the Highlander EV in Toyota’s lineup will be the upcoming bZ5X, a larger three-row SUV that promises more cabin space and a larger battery pack, potentially delivering longer driving range. Production is expected to begin in late 2025 at Toyota’s plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, signaling a possible debut in the near future.

Toyota is also rumored to be developing a Corolla-based unibody pickup, a hybrid competitor to the Ford Maverick. This compact truck is unlikely to hit North American markets before 2027.

In the sedan segment, Toyota is reportedly working on a new electric four-door model to complement the Corolla and Camry, with a possible US release around 2027. Several popular nameplates are also set for refreshes or upgrades in the coming years, including the Crown, Crown Signia, GR86, Prado, Prius, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner.

Meanwhile, production of the GR Supra, currently built by Magna Steyr in Austria with a BMW-sourced engine, is expected to end by 2026. However, Toyota may extend its life cycle by introducing a new powertrain. The hydrogen-powered Mirai is expected to remain mostly unchanged for now, receiving only minor updates. Lastly, Toyota is reportedly preparing to launch an updated version of its best-selling pickup, the Hilux, which will continue riding on the tried-and-tested IMV-0 platform that has underpinned the model for over two decades.