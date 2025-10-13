The Toyota Corolla is turning 60 and it’s getting a midlife crisis concept

The Corolla, that eternal monument to sensible commuting and mild excitement, is apparently entering its thirteenth generation with all the drama of a midlife makeover. Toyota has teased the 2026 Corolla Concept ahead of its big reveal at the Japan Mobility Show.

This new concept represents what Toyota calls a “preview” of the next-generation Corolla, though from the teaser clips, it’s more of a sharply creased remix than a revolution. Angular lines, LED eyes, and a charging port on the fender suggest it’s at least flirting with electrification. But before anyone thinks Toyota has gone full EV, the brand quickly clarifies: relax, this Corolla still drinks gas. It’ll be hybrid and plug-in hybrid, but a fully electric model? That’s still a “someday, maybe” situation.

Globally, the sedan remains Corolla’s cash cow, especially in markets that equate four doors with prestige. Europe, ever the contrarian, continues to prefer the hatchback and wagon versions, proof that practicality occasionally trumps nostalgia. Still, Toyota’s decision to debut a sedan-shaped concept feels symbolic, a love letter to the markets that just can’t quit internal combustion.

The timing isn’t random. The 2026 Corolla will mark 60 years of continuous production, an anniversary most carmakers would celebrate with champagne and new tech. Toyota, being Toyota, celebrates by promising “mobility for all” and giving us yet another safe, well-built car that will never, ever die.

And while the teaser video doesn’t reveal much beyond the silhouette and a few moody reflections, it’s clear Toyota wants to remind us that the Corolla still matters, even in an era when Teslas are breaking speed records and Chinese EVs are flooding the market.

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Concept is coming. It’s angular, it’s efficient but it’s not enough rebellious. But for a nameplate that’s been the global default setting for “car”, that’s progress enough.