Honda at Japan Mobility Show with hybrid Prelude and a mysterious coupé

Honda is gearing up to steal the spotlight at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the biennial event formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show. This international showcase has become the stage where Japanese automakers unveil their boldest innovations, and this year Honda promises an eclectic mix: from EV sedans and SUVs to scooters, boats, aircraft, and even some mysterious covered prototypes.

At the center of attention will be the official reveal of the Honda 0 Series, the brand’s new family of electric vehicles. After first appearing as concepts at CES in Las Vegas and later as near-production models earlier this year, the sedan and SUV will finally make their debut on home soil.

While the US launch of the SUV appears uncertain, the excitement in Japan is undeniable. What’s sparking the most speculation, however, are the veiled shapes on display at Honda’s booth. Early renderings reveal five hidden vehicles: a massive SUV, a compact crossover, a small model resembling the Honda e:N One, and, right in the middle, two low-slung coupés that steal the show.

The first is likely the long-awaited hybrid Honda Prelude, finally ready to transition from concept to production. Originally introduced at the 2023 edition of the show, the Prelude now returns in what could be its final form, possibly even in a high-performance variant. Whether it’s a Type S or even a Type R remains uncertain, but its proportions hint at a pure sports car identity.

The second coupé is even more intriguing. Its silhouette differs from the Prelude, raising speculation about a brand-new sports car that could fill the void left by the NSX. With rivals like Mazda and Subaru unveiling exciting sports concepts in recent years, Honda’s move wouldn’t be surprising. But the show won’t be just about cars.

Honda will also exhibit a full-scale HondaJet cockpit, a historic 1988 McLaren Honda F1 car, the company’s Miimo robotic lawnmowers, and a section dedicated to the Honda Ignition program, which fosters employee innovation beyond the automotive field.