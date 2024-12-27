The Stellantis Group’s “Summer Car Show 2025” opens its doors

The Summer Car Show opens its doors every day, from December 28 to February 21, on Route 11, KM 407 (between Cariló and Villa Gesell), from 2 to 10 p.m. This proposal of the Stellantis Group offers a complete experience with displays of models of the Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and Ram brands, in-town and off-road driving tests every day from 2 to 8 p.m. with previous shifts, various lectures by specialists, shows with live bands, a food court, and exclusive savings and after-sales proposals for the group’s brands. In addition, Stellantis offers a second space on the Atlantic coast, in the Aldrey Shopping Center in Mar del Plata, from Dec. 28 to Feb. 16 , open daily from 7 p.m. to midnight. There, visitors will be able to enjoy a space of each of the group’s brands linked to the proposals and benefits of the Savings Plan and After-Sales Services. This space in Mar del Plata is called Stellantis Summer Plan.

The Summer Car Show in Cariló

Each of the Stellantis Group’s brands-Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and RAM-will present a tour of their automotive evolution in their own space, recalling historical milestones, retracing their present and proposing new products that will soon arrive in our country.

Display of models at each booth. Citroen: c5 aircross feel pk, citroen ami, the recently launched c3 aircross 7-seater and two upcoming launches that will happen on January 10 at the summer show: citroen basalt and c3 you with new t200 engine. DS automobiles: ds 7 pallas, ds 3 Rivol, ds 4 etoile and the new ds 7 e-tense that will arrive in the first half of 2025 in our country. Fiat: Strada ultra t200, volcano Toro, Pulse impetus and Fastback Abarth. Jeep: Renegade Willys, Compass Blackhawk, Commander Blackhawk, classic Willys and the next launch to take place Jan. 10 at the summer show, Wrangler Rubicon. Peugeot: 208 gt and 2008 gt domestically produced, and at the avant premiere will be presented the new 408 gt, new 3008 gt and the e2008 100% electric, which will begin its commercialization in 2025 in our country. Ram: the entire rampage range, 1500 and 2500.

Test drives of the cars

Visitors will be able to take urban and Off Road test drives every day from Jan. 2, from 2pm to 8pm . Interested parties can request test drives through the following sites: Jeep: jeep.summercarshow.com.ar DS Automobiles: ds.summercarshow.com.ar Fiat: fiat.summercarshow.com. ar RAM: ram.summercarshow.com.ar Citroën: citroen.summercarshow.com.ar Peugeot: peugeot.summercarshow.com.ar

In addition, at the SUMMER CAR SHOW all interested parties will be able to attend several free talks by specialists related to specific models of brands offering off-road products such as Ram, Jeep and Fiat. In addition, there will be talks on Planerodeley’s cost-saving plans and talks on technology given by specialists in the field. The days and times of these talks can be found updated at https://summercarshow.com.ar/

Live music, food and the role of Stellantis women

The Summer Car Show experience is complemented by live music, creating a unique atmosphere to enjoy as evening falls. Admission is free, subject to park availability. For more information about the artists, days and show times, go to https://summercarshow.com.ar/. Participants will enjoy the food court at the facility, which will be open daily from 2-10 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the SUMMER CAR SHOW in Cariló and Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the STELLANTIS SUMMER PLAN in the Aldrey Mall in Mar del Plata , a workshop entitled “Women by Stellantis” will be offered. , at no cost to all interested, theoretical-practical design by women for women , on the proper use and maintenance of cars. The duration is about two hours and the topics to be covered are: optimization of fuel consumption, correct driving position and its advantages, risks due to the presence of loose objects in the passenger compartment, tire and engine fluid maintenance and tire changes. For more information on this event, you can visit the Stellantis Argentina press release issued on Dec. 27.