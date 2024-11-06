Jeep Compass Blackhawk at 2024 Top Car TV award

The Jeep Compass Blackhawk continues to dominate the Brazilian market. Speed comes in close relation to the Jeep Compass Blackhawk. The car is fresh winner of the “Best Sports Utility Vehicle over R$ 201,000.00” award at the Top Car Awards 2024. Thanks to this incredible achievement, the car was able to dominate all the competition with unparalleled performance.

Jeep Compass Blackhawk, the fastest SUV

The Jeep Compass Blackhawk won the “Best Sports Utility Vehicle over R$ 201,000.00” category at the Top Car Awards 2024, held yesterday (04) in São Paulo. Launched this year, the new version makes Compass the fastest medium SUV produced in Brazil, with a new Hurricane 2.0T engine producing 272 hp.

Of course, Jeep Compass Blackhawk is not only fast, but it has a number of features that have made it the car most desired by the public in Brazil.

Blackhawk reflects high technology in Brazil

Still referring to the Brazilian market, Compass is the most high-tech SUV produced in the country in its class, equipped with ADAS level 2, which puts the model at the forefront of semi-autonomous driving technology in the country, with a system that combines the use of Lane Centering and ACC, which allows the car to turn autonomously on marked roads while maintaining a preset speed.

The domestic market leader among C-SUVs since 2017, the Compass continues to grow in sales, reaching 5,043 units registered in the last month, also surpassing the threshold of 40,000 vehicles sold in 2024.