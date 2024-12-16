Jeep Commander Blackhawk wins Automotive Business “Launch of the Year”

The Jeep Commander was the highlight of the awards ceremony promoted by Automotive Business. The Blackhawk version was chosen as “Launch of the Year,” the highest award offered to the best-rated vehicle.

Synonymous with refinement, technology, comfort, and performance, the Commander Blackhawk is equipped with a Hurricane 2.0T engine, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds, and reaches a maximum speed of 220 km/h. The version also comes with 4×4 traction, with low-range gearing and terrain selector. Among its technological attributes, the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving stands out, ensuring even greater comfort and safety. Like other Commander versions, the Blackhawk comes with a 5-year factory warranty.

The Jeep Commander has established itself as the undisputed sales leader among 7-seater SUVs in the country, in a particularly competitive segment. Throughout 2024, the model reached a total of 15,215 units sold, well exceeding the threshold of 15,000 vehicles, a result that clearly demonstrates its enormous commercial success and public appreciation. This milestone highlights the Commander’s ability to meet the needs of customers who are increasingly attentive to factors such as space, comfort, technology, and performance.

The award of the prestigious “Launch of the Year” prize, organized for the first time in 2024, further consolidated the Jeep Commander‘s reputation. The selection process involved two highly qualified juries. The Competition Jury consisted of the Automotive Business team along with professionals selected directly by car manufacturers, bringing technical and market insight to the judgment.

The Experience Jury, on the other hand, included 19 members, including industry experts, motor enthusiasts, and qualified professionals, offering an evaluation that combined technical expertise and broader perspectives. This dual approach ensured an authoritative recognition, confirming the Commander as one of the most relevant and appreciated models in the contemporary automotive landscape.