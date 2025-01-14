Tim Kuniskis’ return after a break, revelations from the CEO at the helm of Ram Trucks

Tim Kuniskis, after leaving Stellantis in 2023, is back at the helm of Ram Trucks. A return that not many expected, and one that has brought a host of news to the pickup truck world.

Kuniskis’ revelations after his return

About a month after his unexpected return to Stellantis last December, Tim Kuniskis recounts that what he really needed was simply a break. After 32 years with the company and its previous Chrysler-related designations, Kuniskis had decided to leave the company in 2023. Despite everything then, his return marks a new period for the Ram brand, which he again leads as manager. “This was not really a retirement,” Kuniskis revealed, speaking at the Detroit Auto Show, “but a need to take some time.”

Kuniskis went on to say, “I kept calling my former colleagues to find out how things were going,” recalling how his strong attraction to the automotive industry was the biggest reason for his success. Kuniskis also wanted to make it clear that his decision to resign was not related to disagreements with former CEO Carlos Tavares, stating, “I disagreed on some things, but that is simply my style. I have always expressed my opinions, regardless of the corporate levels.” Which also makes it clear that there was no kind of personal or work problem between the two.

Kuniskis returns following discussion with Elkann

The return was prompted by a conversation with John Elkann, who is currently the chairman of Stellantis, and supported by Kuniskis’ own wife. With former CEO Tavares out of the company, Kuniskis has found ground on which key changes can be worked on. One of Kuniskis’ first and main activities, was to reschedule the launch of the extended-range Ram 1500 “Ramcharger” pickup truck prior to the debut of the electric Ram 1500 REV, postponed until 2026. The move, after all, accurately reflects the growing issues of a rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

Ram, as we have already discussed on several occasions, faced a complicated 2024, with sales down 19 percent. The 2025 Ram 1500 model, despite being recognized as “Truck of the Year 2025” by MotorTrend, has had a somewhat rocky start. Kuniskis said he is working to resolve several issues and improve the availability of the most popular models, such as Rebel and Warlock. “We need to get production back to optimal levels before focusing on other issues,” he said.

Finally, it should be mentioned that among the products Ram makes available to consumers, a mid-size pickup truck is absent. Aficionados of the manufacturer probably remember that the model called Classic, which was an older version of the Ram 1500 produced in the Warren plant, was sold. A car that Kuniskis had described as ideal to combat rising prices and to fill a gap in the range. At the moment Ram’s boss did not give more information about this kind of car, but he himself confirmed that he wanted one, which therefore suggests that we may soon have more news about it.