Ram 1500 wins MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year

MotorTrend has crowned the Ram 1500 as its 2025 Truck of the Year following extensive testing. The truck impressed editors across all testing categories, with its powerful 3.0-liter Hurricane Straight-Six Turbo engine, capable of producing 540 horsepower, leading the way. The variety of trim options also stood out, from the luxurious Tungsten model to the rugged RHO off-road variant.

2025 Ram 1500 excels in all competition categories and triumphs as MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year

“Full-size pickups play in the most brutally competitive segment in the automotive industry, and the 2025 Ram 1500 secured a solid victory with benchmark luxury, off-road capability, and a breadth of trim levels previously unavailable in pickup segments,” said Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis. “The entire Ram team, from design and engineering to our dealers, is proud that MotorTrend recognizes the Ram 1500 as its 2025 Truck of the Year.”

This latest win adds to Ram’s impressive track record, marking their seventh Truck of the Year title since becoming an independent brand in 2009. Previous wins came in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2025. MotorTrend’s awards are highly respected in the automotive industry, recognizing vehicles that excel in value, performance, and innovation.

“The Ram 1500 lineup is any truck enthusiast’s dream offering power under the hood, efficiency on the road, as well as comfort and luxury inside the cabin,” said Ed Loh, Head of Editorial at MotorTrend. “Competition was incredibly tough this year, with new challengers and historic nameplates, but Ram’s solid and undeniable improvements to the 1500 lineup met all of the Truck of the Year judging criteria, sealing its victory over other flashier contenders.”

The evaluation process was thorough, with vehicles judged on six key criteria: design advancement, engineering excellence, efficiency, safety, value, and intended function performance. Testing took place at professional proving grounds and included real-world conditions – loaded, unloaded, and towing scenarios, plus off-road capability assessments.

The 2025 Ram 1500 stands out technically with its multi-link independent rear suspension and optional air suspension system. Inside, it features cutting-edge technology including a new 14.5-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 5, a 10.25-inch passenger display, head-up display, and a premium 23-speaker Klipsch Reference audio system. The truck also includes advanced safety features like Hands-free Active Driving Assist, Ram’s Level 2+ autonomous driving system.