2025 Ram 1500 REV and Ram 1500 Ramcharger everything you need to know

Ram will continue with its electric vehicle strategy despite the decline in sales of these vehicles. By the end of the year, the new Ram 1500 REV will debut on the market, followed by the Ram 1500 Ramcharger. In addition, Ram has unveiled the teaser of the 1500 RHO which will be presented on April 25th.

Details about the upcoming Ram 1500 REV and Ram 1500 Ramcharger revealed

The Ram 1500 REV is built on Stellantis’ STLA Frame platform and aims to become a benchmark in the category. The vehicle is expected to house a battery pack with a capacity of 168 kWh, which according to the manufacturer guarantees a range of 563 km (350 miles). However, in 2026, a battery with a capacity of 229 kWh should debut, which will allow the electric pickup to travel 805 km (500 miles) on a single charge.

The electric Ram 1500 REV is expected to achieve a speed from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h) in just 4.4 seconds, with 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque. It should also have a wading depth of 24 inches, a payload of 2,700 lbs (1,224 kilograms), and a best-in-class towing capacity of 14,000 lbs (6,350 kilograms).

The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will also offer innovative performance. The pickup will mount a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine under the hood, combined with a 92 kWh battery pack and a 130 kW generator that will allow the vehicle to travel up to 690 miles (1,110 km) when the battery is fully charged and the fuel tank is full. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 km/h), in this case as well, is 4.4 seconds, thanks to the power of 663 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. The payload capacity will be 2,625 lbs (1,190 kilograms), while the towing capacity will be the same as the Ram 1500 REV, or 14,000 lbs (6,350 kilograms). Production of the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

Both models will be produced at the Sterling Heights plant in Michigan, where Stellantis earlier this week laid off 199 employees.