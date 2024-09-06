The Ram 1500 2025 and its 3.0L Hurricane: power and worldwide recognition

Performance and sustainability are no longer contradictory concepts. The Stellantis Hurricane H/O engine is tangible proof of this. This state-of-the-art powertrain, mounted on the new Ram 1500 Tungsten, delivers blistering performance without sacrificing efficiency. Dual low-inertia turbochargers, plasma coating of the cylinders, and high-pressure direct fuel injection-these are just some of the cutting-edge technologies that characterize the Stellantis Hurricane H/O engine.

The Hurricane H/O Engine

The automotive industry is evolving very steadily in this era, which is precisely why internal combustion engines are also slowly experiencing a good renaissance, thanks to the use of technologies that are becoming more and more sophisticated and engineering advanced. One example in this field is certainly the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, which will be used on the brand’s new 2025 RAM 1500 model. This is a powertrain that has already received several significant awards in the past, adding yet another success to its list.

Already marking the second time that an engine has managed to enter the prestigious “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” ranking, as well as for the Stellantis group it is even the eighth consecutive time. This year it was indeed the turn of the engine we are talking about, namely the powerful and also very versatile Hurricane H/O model, mounted on the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten.

Micky Bly’s words on the success of the Hurricane H/O engine

Micky Bly, Stellantis’ global propulsion systems manager, said he was very pleased with this recognition achieved, a very important step for the whole company. Bly also explained that the Hurricane engine is designed to make truly outstanding performance available to consumers, which is characterized by great efficiency and robustness, thus going to satisfy even the most demanding customers.

The engine in question has 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. As anticipated then, the Hurricane H/O engine offers truly exciting performance. Concurrently, it has sophisticated engineering designed to ensure fuel consumption that is both optimized and low.

This wonderful achievement for a car engine has been achieved through the implementation of technologies that are completely state-of-the-art. First among these are definitely the twin low-inertia turbochargers, which work to ensure an immediate responsiveness from the throttle, resulting in power under all kinds of conditions. Another sophisticated feature is the plasma coating and the cylinders, which work to reduce friction and improve efficiency throughout. Finally, we also find high-pressure direct fuel injection, which ensures more complete and clear combustion.

Hurricane engine is key in Stellantis’ electrification strategy

The Hurricane engine we have talked about so far is just one of the many acts Stellantis has performed to move ever closer to a zero-emission future. The platform with which these examples of high engineering are produced is very flexible, which gives the company the possibility of being able to integrate internal combustion engines into its range but also with electric powertrains, a detail that is completely fundamental to achieving this ambitious goal of a clean world.

Therefore, with this award being given to the Hurricane engine, it comes as a valuable confirmation of the excellent engineering work being done by Stellantis workers, confirming that performance and sustainability can go hand in hand. The centerpiece of this story, in addition to the new engine, remains the 2025 Ram 1500 model, which with this new powertrain will surely go on to play an evolutionary role in the pickup industry, providing customers with power, comfort and efficiency to perfection.