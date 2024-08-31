The new Dodge SUV will be prduced in Windsor

According to Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions, the Canadian Stellantis plant is set for a future of great growth. Thanks to an ambitious investment plan, Windsor will become a dstrategic point for the production of new models.

Stellantis betting on Windsor: Dodge SUVs, Chrysler crossovers and more

Stellantis has been experiencing a lot of tension lately, both positive and negative. Namely, the automotive group is growing strongly on some aspects, such as on the issue of parts made available to customers through e-commerce and for the specialized training of new and young engineers in Brazil. On the other hand, however, problems with unions such as UAW continue, as does the diatribe with Rhodes who wants at all costs to come in on struggling brands such as Chrysler, Jeep and Plymouth. Notwithstanding the continuing moves, the company has now outlined an ambitious manufacturing reorganization plan, with particular focus centered on the Canadian plants in Windsor and Brampton. In fact, these historic locations have all the potential to become key centers for the production of new models, both electric and internal combustion, that will give major brands such as Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep a fresh start.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions, was keen on highlighting the importance of the business strategy regarding the Windsor plant to the Stellantis Group. Fiorani’s ideas, are that by 2026 the plant will be able to best accommodate the production of as many as four new models, among which we will see a Dodge-branded three-row SUV that will completely replace the current Durango that will cease production in 2027. This new model will certainly be based on the STLA Large platform, which guarantees the public will be offered a spacious, comfort-packed vehicle with more than satisfactory performance. In addition to the Dodge SUV, Windsor will also see the birth of a two-row Chrysler crossover, which will also be based on the STLA Large platform. In addition, production of the new electric Dodge Charger, will also be concentrated at this plant.

Brampton also at center of strategy: new Jeep SUV and STLA Medium platform

Even the Brampton plant is not to be outdone. Here, in fact, Stellantis seems to already have plans for a production reorganization that will aim to introduce a new SUV from the Jeep mid-size brand to the market, which will then replace the Compass model. This model, will be based on the STLA Medium platform, and will automatically be placed in a certain market segment that is currently growing strongly. This car will be offered as a much more compact and agile alternative to the Jeep SUVs that we have so far only seen in large sizes.

The major investment that Stellantis is putting in place for the plants in Canada, comes within a context of renewal of the company’s industrial plan, which turns its attention to completely renewing the range of products available on the market, so as not to lose its leadership position in any respect. The CEO, Carlos Tavares, stressed that this business strategy is of great importance in terms of the need to renew the range available to the public of more compact Jeep models. This would also be very important in contributing in a very positive way to the recent problems the brand has been facing.

As we know, The Stellantis Group continues its work of transformation for electric mobility and continuous renewal of the SUV product range. For these very reasons, the Brampton and Windsor plants will be very important for the times to come as they make available to customers new models that are highly anticipated.