The Battle for Chrysler and Dodge: Stellantis’ Bold Response to Rhodes

A few days ago, Frank Rhodes Jr. proudly announced a plan to revive Chrysler and Dodge. Following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, Walter Chrysler, the founder of the brand, he sent a detailed project proposal to Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, outlining his vision to renew these well-known brands. Rhodes aims to blend a bit of the past with modern innovation to look toward the future.

This proposal comes at a time when Stellantis, created by a merger between FCA and PSA Group, is heavily investing in electric vehicles, making it their primary strategy to conquer the market. Rhodes believes strongly that while embracing new technologies is necessary, it is equally important to retain the unique identity of these brands, which could be jeopardized during this transition. Rhodes stated, “We understand the importance of embracing new technologies and meeting global demands for sustainability; however, we must not lose sight of the heritage and unique appeal of Chrysler and Dodge that have defined these brands for decades.”

He clearly aims to preserve the soul and essence of these brands. Additionally, he envisions a future for a “New Chrysler/Dodge LLC,” a new entity with the sole purpose of reclaiming Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth from Stellantis. He is pursuing independence, bringing back the American roots, and maintaining a focus on history and heritage.

He deeply desires these American brands to return to American control. He also acknowledges the doubts and concerns of customers who are not entirely convinced by this new fully electric vision. There is significant skepticism about how much authenticity might be lost with this shift. Rhodes noted, “Our goal is to bring these iconic American brands back under American control. By creating the New Chrysler Dodge LLC, we aim to restore the brand’s heritage and independence, allowing them to thrive with a renewed focus on their American roots. Many of our customers have expressed their apprehension about the shift to EVs (electric vehicles). They are concerned that the essence of what makes Chrysler and Dodge special may be lost in the transition.”

His proposal includes introducing hybrid versions of classic models to bridge the gap between traditional combustion engines and electric mobility. As he stated, “We plan to introduce new models that not only incorporate advanced technologies but also honor the legacy of our brand.”

Stellantis Response to Rhodes

However, Stellantis responded that it intends to retain its entire portfolio of 14 brands and that its long-term strategy for all of them is to achieve clean mobility. Stellantis clearly has no intention of splitting off any of its brands, as previously mentioned.

Stellantis stated, “Stellantis acknowledges the interest in its North American brands and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to its entire portfolio of 14 powerful, iconic brands, which were each given a 10-year timeframe to build a profitable and sustainable business. Like the Jeep® and Ram brands, Chrysler and Dodge are at the forefront of Stellantis’ transformation to clean mobility, benefitting from the Group’s cutting-edge technology and scale. The Company is not pursuing splitting off any of its brands.” (source)

So, we are left waiting to see how this proposal will influence future decisions, if and when an agreement will be reached, and most importantly, how this will change the story of these brands.