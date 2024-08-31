Stellantis masterclass in Brazil: Stellantis investing on higher automotive training

Stellantis, UFPE and FACEPE launch the third edition of the Technology Residency Program, offering 75 places and scholarships to train future automotive professionals. Registration open until Sept. 27.

Third edition of the Stellantis Technology Residency Program

Stellantis is definitely known as one of the world’s leading players in the automotive industry. This reputation has been achieved thanks to several goals achieved over time, but not only that. In fact, the group also aims for and invests heavily in the training of highly qualified talent. In collaboration with the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and the FACEPE Foundation, the company launched the third edition of the Technology Residency Program. This is an initiative that aims to permanently reduce the gap we find nowadays between academia and the real working world. This project, when completed in a fully professional manner, offers the opportunity for participants to have a unique and completely cutting-edge educational experience.

The Lato Sensu postgraduate course is planned to be free and entirely in English. It is specifically designed for engineering graduates who have a strong passion for the automotive industry. The program has an intensive six-month duration, in which there are three different models of specializations, all of which are highly qualifying for those who decide to participate.

Powertrain engineering: from electric vehicles to hybrid systems

The first involves the propulsion control systems engineering course. This type of qualification works in such a way as to delve in detail into the principles and technologies underlying the management of propulsion systems, with a focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The second course is propulsion module calibration systems engineering. This, makes available a type of training that provides the necessary skills to be able to optimize the performance of engines and powertrain systems. The third and final course covers automotive software development. It explores the latest trends unique to the development of embedded software for vehicles, with a major concentration addressing autonomous driving and connectivity technologies.

This year’s edition of this fantastic qualifying program, is planning to have as many as 75 available places, of which only 45 will be covered by the scholarships. Classes will begin in October 2024. Students who will have the valuable chance to participate, will also have the great opportunity to deal with experts from the Stellantis group in a completely direct way, so that they will gain valuable information and skills through the completion of real projects. There will be 25 places in each area and the first 15 places will receive a scholarship worth R$ 24,000

First two editions of this program were very successful, in fact, of all those who participated, the percentage of the employment rate after the course is 90 percent. This is an achievement that strongly emphasizes the great importance and especially the effectiveness of this kind of initiative. A high-level training that not only trains new professionals but also contributes to the development and advancement of the auto industry in Brazil.

Noce and Guilhermino: the importance of investing in training with the best Stellantis engineers

in a completely exclusive interview, Toshizaemom Noce, namely the head of Advanced Engineering at Stellantis but also one of the creators of the program, stressed the importance of investing in training. Mr. Noce wanted to reiterate and confirm that the company’s goal is to train only high-level professionals who are able to deal decisively and in the right way with all the challenges that arise day after day in the automotive industry. He also made it clear that this course is an absolutely unique opportunity for those who have the desire to grow professionally in an industry that is advancing relentlessly.

Abel Guilhermino, coordinator of the graduate program in Propulsion Control Systems Engineering, also wanted to highlight the advantages that this technological residency offers again. Mr. Guilhermino stressed that those who participate in the course will have the great opportunity to work closely every day with the best engineers in the Stellantis group, with the goal of acquiring knowledge that is up-to-date, but also practical skills that are useful in an entirely immediate way in the real working world.

The technology residency program of Stellantis is a completely focused and very important investment for the growth of the auto industry in the future of a country like Brazil. By offering this type of highly satisfying training, the Stellantis group is definitely contributing to the growth of a very strategic sector for the country’s economy, consequently positioning itself as an undisputed leader in important issues such as sustainability and innovation.