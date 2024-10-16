The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio won’t have the V6 engine

Alfa Romeo has decided to focus everything on design and electrification. At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, former CEO Jean Philippe Imparato unveiled plans for the future of the brand characterized by the well-known “Biscione.” The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio versions are expected by the public, and were presented with a design described as “exceptional” created specifically to keep the real soul of the brand intact. This is combined with great cutting-edge technology, which will serve the car to be able to deliver high performance to their drivers.

Imparato, as former CEO, announces plans for Alfa Romeo

Former Alfa Romeo CEO Jean Philippe Imparato also spoke during the famous event that is bringing out an innumerable series of news for the automotive industry. Some of the most important topics touched upon included a focus on the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio that we will see available on the market in the coming years.

Jean-Philippe Imparato thus wanted to confirm that the arrival of the new versions of the Italian brand’s models, Giulia and Stelvio, is scheduled for 2025 and 2026. Imparato was keen to emphasize that these cars will be characterized mainly by an “exceptional” type of design and a “high level of electrification”. Imparato, who went from being CEO of Alfa Romeo a few days ago to being one of the executives of the Stellantis automotive group, also pointed out that the automaker is working hard on several projects that all tie in with the theme of electric.

For example, there is talk of “range extenders” and 48-volt hybrid systems. The first one is a small internal combustion engine (like a generator), which is activated in an electric or hybrid vehicle when the main battery is discharged. The second,on the other hand,is a type of auxiliary electric system found in many modern vehicles, both internal combustion and electric.

6-Cylinder engines excluded for upcoming versions

Despite all the great and exciting news coming, there is also confirmation that 6-cylinder engines will not be planned for future Alfa Romeos. Elsewhere, there had already been several discussions about Hurricane inline 6-cylinder and twin-turbo engines produced by Stellantis from the year 2021 in Saltillo, Mexico. But learned still denied the use of this kind of equipment, confirming that they will not be used by the Alfa Romeo brand.

In addition, the former CEO of Alfa Romeo also spoke about the difficult issue in which electric cars find themselves at the moment. A rather delicate and difficult moment that has been caused by the higher cost of more than 40 percent, if we take combustion engine cars as a reference. Precisely because of this, it will be necessary to see how things will go from this point of view. Imparato also confirmed that the Alfa Romeo brand will return to the E-segment starting in 2027, with the presentation of a luxury SUV. Although on this topic, we will have to wait for more information and details from the brand’s current number one, namely Santo Ficili.