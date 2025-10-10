The most stylish Toyota Land Cruiser ever: Wave Maker debuts at SEMA 2025

Toyota Motor North America is on a roll. In the third quarter of 2025, deliveries jumped by nearly 16%, outpacing both GM’s 8.2% and Ford’s 8% gains, with total sales exceeding 629,000 units. And the Japanese automaker isn’t planning to slow down, its 2026 model lineup is set to play a key role in keeping that momentum strong through the end of the year.

Earlier this spring, Toyota unveiled the first details for its MY 2026 range, including a fresh TRD Pro-exclusive paint, available only on its most adventurous off-roaders, the Tacoma, 4Runner, Sequoia, and Tundra. The color is called Wave Maker, a striking aqua-green shade that lives up to its name by turning heads everywhere it goes.

But the model stealing the spotlight isn’t part of the TRD Pro lineup at all, it’s a 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser, dressed in the same color but technically outside the TRD family. The J250 generation comes only in “1958” and Land Cruiser trims, with no major updates for 2026 except for a slight price bump.

Enter Complete Customs, teaming up with Westcott Designs, Venom Power Tires, and Dirt Therapy Cycles to craft a one-off showpiece for the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The result is a Land Cruiser that looks ready to conquer not just off-road trails but maybe an entirely new planet.

The SUV stands tall with its lifted suspension, reinforced armor, a blinding array of LED lights, and a pair of custom mountain bikes by Forbidden Bike Company mounted on top. Its Wave Maker paint gleams under the lights, while 37-inch Venom Power all-terrain tires wrap around 17-inch polished alloy wheels for an extra dose of rugged flair. Most of the adventure-ready accessories come courtesy of Westcott, while Dirt Therapy Cycles added the final touch with color-matched bikes for the ultimate outdoor pairing.

This Land Cruiser looks less like a family SUV and more like something NASA might send to explore new worlds.