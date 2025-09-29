0
Land Cruiser FJ: Toyota’s retro-inspired SUV expected in 2026

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
September 29, 2025
If the rumors hold true, the return of the Toyota FJ Cruiser could mark the comeback of an off-road icon in North America.
Toyota FJ Cruiser Mini

The name Toyota FJ Cruiser immediately sparks memories of rugged trails and a distinctive SUV loved for its toughness and character. After years of speculation, the revival of this iconic model seems closer than ever.

According to Japanese sources, the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, also referred to as the Land Cruiser Mini, is expected to launch in spring 2026, following a world premiere at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

Toyota FJ Cruiser Mini

Leaked patent images suggest Toyota is staying true to the FJ’s heritage, with a boxy, retro-inspired design. Chunky bumpers, upright lines, a thick rear pillar, and the trademark spare wheel mounted on the tailgate all signal a faithful nod to the classic look, now reimagined in a compact package built for modern adventurers.

For the Japanese market, the FJ will feature a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine, a more modest choice compared to the old 4.0-liter V6 that delivered 260 HP. While this may disappoint some enthusiasts, Toyota’s decision reflects stricter global emissions standards and ongoing supply challenges for diesel engines. For the US, however, a hybrid version is highly likely, mirroring the approach taken with the latest Land Cruiser by balancing performance and efficiency.

Toyota FJ Cruiser Mini

The new Cruiser FJ will ride on the IMV-0 platform, the same body-on-frame architecture underpinning the Hilux Champ. This ensures durability and off-road prowess while keeping the SUV lighter, more maneuverable, and competitively priced. Unlike the larger Land Cruiser models that use the TNGA-F platform, the IMV-0 allows Toyota to market the FJ as a more affordable yet still highly capable option.

In North America, the reborn FJ would face strong rivals like the Ford Bronco, which starts at around $40,000 and banks heavily on nostalgia, and the Jeep Wrangler, priced from roughly $32,000 and still the gold standard for off-road adventures. Toyota will also position the FJ alongside the 4Runner, a larger and more premium SUV starting at $41,000 with both turbo and hybrid powertrains. If the rumors hold true, the return of the Toyota FJ Cruiser could mark the comeback of an off-road icon.