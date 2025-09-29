Land Cruiser FJ: Toyota’s retro-inspired SUV expected in 2026

The name Toyota FJ Cruiser immediately sparks memories of rugged trails and a distinctive SUV loved for its toughness and character. After years of speculation, the revival of this iconic model seems closer than ever.

According to Japanese sources, the all-new Land Cruiser FJ, also referred to as the Land Cruiser Mini, is expected to launch in spring 2026, following a world premiere at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

Leaked patent images suggest Toyota is staying true to the FJ’s heritage, with a boxy, retro-inspired design. Chunky bumpers, upright lines, a thick rear pillar, and the trademark spare wheel mounted on the tailgate all signal a faithful nod to the classic look, now reimagined in a compact package built for modern adventurers.

For the Japanese market, the FJ will feature a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine, a more modest choice compared to the old 4.0-liter V6 that delivered 260 HP. While this may disappoint some enthusiasts, Toyota’s decision reflects stricter global emissions standards and ongoing supply challenges for diesel engines. For the US, however, a hybrid version is highly likely, mirroring the approach taken with the latest Land Cruiser by balancing performance and efficiency.

The new Cruiser FJ will ride on the IMV-0 platform, the same body-on-frame architecture underpinning the Hilux Champ. This ensures durability and off-road prowess while keeping the SUV lighter, more maneuverable, and competitively priced. Unlike the larger Land Cruiser models that use the TNGA-F platform, the IMV-0 allows Toyota to market the FJ as a more affordable yet still highly capable option.

In North America, the reborn FJ would face strong rivals like the Ford Bronco, which starts at around $40,000 and banks heavily on nostalgia, and the Jeep Wrangler, priced from roughly $32,000 and still the gold standard for off-road adventures. Toyota will also position the FJ alongside the 4Runner, a larger and more premium SUV starting at $41,000 with both turbo and hybrid powertrains. If the rumors hold true, the return of the Toyota FJ Cruiser could mark the comeback of an off-road icon.