The most awarded Jeep and Ram models of 2024 in South America

Jeep and Ram dominate auto awards in South America in 2024. Here are the awards for the entire year

Jeep received 16 awards in 2024 in South America

Jeep consolidated its prominent position among SUVs in the automotive market by receiving 16 awards in 2024, recognizing the excellence and innovation of its models.

One of the year’s biggest highlights was the Jeep Compass, winner of the Clean Mobility Award in the “Medium SUV 4×4 – Diesel” category. The Overland version of the model was chosen as the best option among SUVs up to R$ 270,000 in the Best Buy Award 2024, by Quatro Rodas magazine, strengthening its leadership position in the Brazilian market. The Blackhawk version of the Compass was awarded “Best Sports SUV” for more than R$201,000 at the Top Car TV Awards.

The Jeep Commander was elected, for the second year in a row, as “Best Large SUV” at the Carsughi Awards The Favorite Car 2024. The model also distinguished itself in “Os Eleitos,” by Quatro Rodas, where it was chosen as Best Large SUV. In addition, the Blackhawk version of the Commander won the title of “Launch of the Year” by Automotive Business.

The Jeep Renegade was awarded in the EXAME Casual ranking as “Best Luxury Car” up to R$150,000. The model also stood out in “Os Eleitos” magazine, by Quatro Rodas, ranking first in its category among the 50 best-selling cars in Brazil as “Best Compact SUV.”

Reinforcing its reference in SUVs, Jeep was certified as one of the Brazilian brands offering the best customer experiences in the Auto category, during the Experience Awards Mobilidade – ABX24.

Ram in 2024 is still recognized as a reference brand in pickup trucks

In 2024, Ram continued to be recognized as a benchmark pickup truck brand. The Rampage, the brand’s first pickup truck developed outside the United States, won 11 awards during the year, including two international ones. Highlight moment for the Rampage‘s first place in the Estadão 2025 Mobility Award, Os Eleitos – Quatro Rodas, Uol Carros Award. The new Rampage Rebel Ignition was voted “the most desired car” in the R$150,000 to R$300,000 range by the EXAME Casual Best Cars of the Year 2024 ranking.

Stellantis and its 90 awards in South America in 2024

In 2024, Stellantis consolidated its position as a leader in the automotive industry in South America, winning numerous awards.

The company was awarded Builder of the Year and received awards for its innovation strategy and use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

Stellantis has distinguished itself for its efforts in sustainability, winning awards for its biodiversity program. In addition, it has been recognized as one of the most inclusive companies in the automotive industry.Stellantis’s successes span several areas, from manufacturing to finance to compliance and communications. Rampage’s launch strategy in Brazil won an international award, underscoring the global impact of Stellantis’ initiatives.

In summary, 2024 was a year of great satisfaction for Stellantis in South America, marked by steady growth, a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability, and broad recognition from the industry and the public.

There were 18 institutional awards in total, including the title of “Automaker of the Year” at the Automotive Business Awards.

Emanuele Cappellano, president of Stellantis for South America, was also elected at the awards ceremony.

Fiat ended the year with 24 awards, five of which were won by Strada

Peugeot won 11 awards in 2024, with major emphasis on the New 2008, launched this year.

Citroën won eight awards in 2024, with emphasis on the C3 and Aircross.